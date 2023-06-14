Bossip Video

YK Osiris is trending after a viral video showed him trying to kiss rapper Sukihana without her consent.

Over the weekend, Suki was participating in a panel for the Crew League basketball tournament when Osiris approached her. The “Worth It” rapper was seen titling Suki’s head back and forcing a kiss on her without even a smidgen of consent. Sukihana can be heard in the video telling Osiris to “stop it” as she pulls away.

Once the video surfaced online, social media was quick to point out that she was sexually assaulted and no one spoke up to defend her.

After the video made its rounds, Sukihana took to social media to speak on the situation.

“I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive,” tweeted Suki. “I feel things more then the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile,” she added.

She followed that tweet with another stating she was “scared to stand up for herself” before ultimately deleting her social media.

This situation comes amid a disturbing resurfaced clip from Kandi Burruss’ Kandi Koated podcast going viral. In it, DJ AONE makes several aggressive sexual advances to Suki while the rapper looks uncomfortable with the conversation.

While it has been pointed out AONE was allegedly intoxicated, there is still no excuse for harassment and bullying.

Similarly, TheShadeRoom is pointing out that in a different angle of the YK Osiris video sent exclusively to them, Suki can be heard telling Osiris that she’ll “turn him out.”

That still doesn’t negate the fact that Suki was seemingly uncomfortable with what transpired next.

What do YOU think about Suki deleting her social media after the YK Osiris situation?