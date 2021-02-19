Bossip Video

Another one!

If you’re not hip to Muni Long by now, then we’re not exactly sure what to tell you. We’ve posted several of her previous singles and her latest EP Black Like This and they’ve all been bangers. Not to mention that the music videos are a throwback to when visual representations of songs were actually engaging and provided a companion experience to the records themselves.

Today, Muni Long is back with rapper Sukihana to present her latest single “Thot Thoughts”. If there’s one thing Muni is gonna do is squeeze the sex out of the headphones with her sultry voice and innuendo-laced lyrics that aim to put both men and women on their baddest behavior. We can’t thank her enough for further invigorating our quarantined libidos

Also, for those who haven’t put two and two together quite yet, Muni Long is the songstress and songwriter formerly known as Priscilla Renea. She has written smashes like Rihanna’s “California King Bed”, Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It”, and Kesha’s hit “Timber”.

Paper Mag recently caught up with her to talk about the making of this sexy new collaboration.

“The video for ‘Thot Thoughts’ was a chance for me to explore being more open about the sensual side of myself,” Long tells PAPER. “I love that I got to express such a historically taboo subject in a fun and casual way lyrically, melodically and visually.”

Press play on “Thot Thoughts” and either give yourself a lil’ love or give some to a partner of your choosing.

Happy humping!