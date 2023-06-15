Bossip Video

Khloé Kardashian had more than a first name to decide on when choosing what to call her second child.

According to reports from PEOPLE, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son originally had a different last name.

The reality star’s son’s name was initially listed as Baby Kardashian on the birth certificate, which is what the little one was referred to as when Khloé had yet to decide on name. Per California law, new parents can pick whether they would like their child to have the father’s last name, the mother’s last name, or a combination of both.

Whatever last name the parent chooses is permanent, though, which means that a court order would be required to change a last name.

While Kardashian hasn’t opened up about initially naming her son Baby Kardashian, fans already know that it took the Good American founder a while to land on the first name Tatum. It would seem that she changed his last name to Thompson once she finally decided on submitting his first name to the courts.

During last week’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloé opened up to her mom Kris Jenner about her experience trying to bond with Tatum during his first few months. The reality star has been very honest about how difficult it’s been to connect with her son after her surrogacy journey, pointing out how much different it’s been versus her pregnancy with True.