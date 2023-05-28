Bossip Video

Khloé Kardashian says she wishes someone warned her of the sadness and disconnect surrogacy can bring, “It’s a mind f—, really the whole thing.”

The Kardashians star welcomed her second child, a son named Tatum, with NBA player Tristan Thompson last year. She recently admitted she struggled with guilt for using a surrogate to birth her now 9-month-old.

On the season 3 premiere of the Hulu show, the Good American co-founder confessed she dissociated from the experience. Khloé described it as burying her “head in the sand during that pregnancy.”

“When I went to the hospital, that was the first time it really registered, and it has nothing to do with the baby.”

“I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby, and then I take the baby and then I go to another room and you’re separated. It’s such a transactional experience because it’s not about him.” The 38-year-old continued, “I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it.” She continued, “That doesn’t mean it’s bad — it’s great, but it’s very different.”

Later in the episode, Khloé also confessed that she didn’t connect with her son as easily as she did with her daughter, True, 5.

“It’s a mindf—,” she shared. “Kim said hers was easy, and this is not easy.”

Khloé’s older sister, Kim. K’s surrogacy experience was a breeze and the LA native expected her journey to be just as easy. In a March 2021 Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip, Kim described surrogacy as “the best experience,” although she “hated being pregnant.”

The SKKY founder said, “But I still even in how much I hated it if I could do it myself, I would have preferred that. So, that’s a little like — that internal struggle in kind of hard.”

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim K. expressed, “I do think that there is a difference when the baby is in your belly. The baby actually feels your real heart.”

The Queen Kardashian carried her two older children with Kanye, North, 9, and Saint, 6. She used a surrogate for her younger children, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.

Critics Also Put Tristan Thompson On Blast For Not Seemingly Not Bonding With His Kids

Khloé’s surrogacy experience left her in “a state of shock in general from the experience.” The reality star admitted on the last season of The Kardashians that she was “on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not.”

Maralee Nichols while he was still with Khloé. The power forward has a 6-year-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig. He also fathered Theo, 16 months, with fitness modelwhile he was still with Khloé.

Social media commentators dragged Tristan for allegedly neglecting his parental duties with Prince and taking months to meet Theo for the first time.

“Everyone has to handle their co-parenting situation and their own style, and it’s hard work for all parties. It’s a beautiful thing to get along with each other and for your kids to see that,” Khloé shared.