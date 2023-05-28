Khloé Kardashian says she wishes someone warned her of the sadness and disconnect surrogacy can bring, “It’s a mind f—, really the whole thing.”
The Kardashians star welcomed her second child, a son named Tatum, with NBA player Tristan Thompson last year. She recently admitted she struggled with guilt for using a surrogate to birth her now 9-month-old.
“When I went to the hospital, that was the first time it really registered, and it has nothing to do with the baby.”
“I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby, and then I take the baby and then I go to another room and you’re separated. It’s such a transactional experience because it’s not about him.”
The 38-year-old continued, “I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it.” She continued, “That doesn’t mean it’s bad — it’s great, but it’s very different.”
Later in the episode, Khloé also confessed that she didn’t connect with her son as easily as she did with her daughter, True, 5.
“It’s a mindf—,” she shared. “Kim said hers was easy, and this is not easy.”
The SKKY founder said, “But I still even in how much I hated it if I could do it myself, I would have preferred that. So, that’s a little like — that internal struggle in kind of hard.”
