Yung Miami has never been one to hold back, and she’s not starting now.

The City Girls rapper treated her millions of followers to a Twitter Q&A on Thursday, where she answered all sorts of questions about her personal and professional life. Of course, a lot of questions thrown at the personality were about her confusing relationship with Diddy, about which she did give some answers.

The Bad Boy Records founder recently welcomed another child with Dana Tran last fall, which came as he and Caresha were already dating. A lot of fans thought this would put a rift between the couple, but it looks like they’re still going strong–and Miami even revealed that she’d have a baby with Diddy, too, if she were to get pregnant.

“If you got pregnant by Diddy would you keep it?” one fan asked.

Caresha simply replied: “Yeah.”

She also revealed that her and Diddy had their first date at Tootsies.

Unfortunately for City Girls fans, when it comes to dropping new music, Miami didn’t exactly have any information to give out. While she did tease a new album, Caresha didn’t give us any hints on when the new music could be dropping.

“When are we getting the official album announcement?” one fan asked. “End of this month or beginning of next month?”

“Chile idk don’t ask me s**t fr,” the rapper replied.

Another follower asked, “whats your best freaky song, movie or on the low? or the one that’s on the new album.”

Caresha replied: “The one that’s on the album lordddddttttt my mouth.”