In what Yung Miami called her “favorite interview,” Summer Walker got real about her life behind the scenes on the latest episode of Caresha Please.

“Caresha Winfrey” strikes again! She got Summer Walker to open up like never before. Fans connect with the enigmatic singer’s personal lyrics, but the convo revealing the many sides of Summer made this Caresha Please one to watch.

Caresha asked all the right questions & Summer didn’t hold back with the answers! — ✨Brittney✨ (@Realb_365) May 26, 2023

The two baddies felt like old friends as Miami dove into all the topics we wanted to know. Summer discussed the new era of Clear 2, the highs and lows of motherhood, baby daddy drama with London and Larry, and her new boo Lil Meech.

Summer Walker Enters Her Soft Girl Era With Clear 2: Soft Era, Gets Vulnerable About Her Music: “It’s Like A Diary”

The days of drama are behind Summer, and her new music reflects it. She announced that the new EP Clear 2: Soft Era reflects a new soft life of protecting her peace. Unlike the live album Clear, Summer is singing about “a happier time.”

“I’m in my soft girl era. I’m trying to have a soft life. I’m not arguing with nobody,” she said, explaining that she just wants to relax, travel and enjoy her kids. “I don’t do no drama. I’m a mother!”

Despite expectations to triple down on Over It’s success, Summer is proud she found her inner confidence, peace and growth. The “Act Bad” rapper praised her for popping off with her “no bullsh*t” energy and encouraged Summer to show more personality.

Summer credited therapy with getting past fear of judgment and backlash to be vulnerable in her music again.

“I try to be like, ‘I’ll pull it together, focus on my brand, and act right.’ Then something happens where I end up shaking my a** or cussing someone out. Then it’s just a cycle,” Summer shared. “F*ck people,” Maimi advised. “It’s a whole new generation and we need that personality of an artist.”

Watching Summer & Caresha & I loveeee how Caresha speaks life into Summer. She’s right, we love the fun/ratchet side of summer 🥹 but I also understand Summer, I wouldn’t put my personality out there neither because mfs always got something to say #CareshaPlease — Beautifulll 🧡✨ (@PrettyMandatory) May 26, 2023

Both performers longed for more love and soul in R&B, but Summer lamented radio prioritizing TikTok hits. The mother of three is leaving the toxicity behind in her music and in her personal life.

