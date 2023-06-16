Bossip Video

Happy Friday! Faith Jenkins is back on the case on a brand new episode of ‘Killer Relationships with Faith Jenkins’ this Sunday.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from this true crime story you don’t want to miss! On this week’s new episode of ‘Killer Relationships with Faith Jenkins’ aloving grandfather and the life of the party, Harvey Huber vanishes, forcing his small-town into an anguished search to find him. A late-night hunch from a member of the vaunted Texas Rangers reveals a shocking betrayal of love and friendship.

Check out the clip below:

Here’s more about ‘Killer Relationships with Faith Jenkins’

Former criminal prosecutor at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office Faith Jenkins breaks down all the gripping details of relationships gone deadly while highlighting the overlooked distressing warning signs. Some of the stories explored include a divorced woman whose quick foray back into the dating world to find love leads to her gruesome demise. A young woman’s brutal death at the hands of a loved one is solved only after a surprise appearance on national TV and an assist from a gaming device. Lastly, a vivacious single mother got murdered in front of her two children after one of her many admirers couldn’t let her go.

New episodes of Killer Relationships with Faith Jenkins air Sundays at 7pm ET/PT