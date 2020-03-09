Congratulations! Judge Faith Jenkins & Kenny Lattimore Tie The Knot

Kenny Lattimore And Faith Jenkins Tie The Knot
Judge Faith Jenkins is a married woman. The new “Divorce Court” host tied the knot with her singer sweetie Kenny Lattimore over the weekend. The couple wed in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 8 and DeVon Franklin officiated the ceremony. US Weekly confirms that 275 guests were in attendance including Stevie Wonder, MC Lyte, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr. and author Malcolm Gladwell.
In case you’re curious Stevie sang “You and I” as the bride walked down the aisle.
Yesterday was an absolute dream! Stevie Wonder sang one of my favorite songs as I walked down the aisle to marry my true love – a man who continues to amaze me with his love, honor and leadership every day of our journey. We have been surrounded by so many loving & praying people in these months leading up to our marriage – we are embarking on this new chapter filled with knowing our purpose is bigger than just our story. There are so many people we want to thank for making our ceremony a truly unforgettable experience for us and for our guests so we will be sharing more in the coming days. In the meantime, link to US Weekly story in my bio. And a very special acknowledgment to just some of our amazing friends & vendors. (More to come) ————————————— Officiant: @devonfranklin Planners: Jen So & @campfire_events (the literal BEST) Musical director: @aaronwlindsey Flashmob Choir: led by @iamkaiapineda & @soprantygirl Live band: @mudbugbrass DJ: @djmalski String Quartet: led by @slimmusicmann Spoken words: Sheryl Lee Ralph @diva3482 & @adrianmlindsey Photograher: @ernestoolivaresphotography Videographer: @laterrasrwhitfield Stylists: @ejcelebstylist & @bernardgjacobs Hair: @moneeyching & @kenkandy Choir: we were honored to have @jorelquinn @willielatimore @nickcooper @danitadestiny @jasonmoralesmusic (adding to this list soon :))
The couple first met on blind date through Jenkins’ friend, music producer Aaron Lindsey and talked for two hours. Still, Judge Faith told US that sparks initially didn’t fly.
“The first time we met was for lunch and we talked for two hours,” Jenkins told Us. “I don’t know that there was a real spark at first but it was a genuinely interesting conversation. Kenny actually thought I wasn’t that interested because I didn’t per se flirt with him. It was lunch! I was just looking for good conversation and to enjoy my turkey club. The flirting would come later! Which it did.
“Kenny was different from anyone I’ve ever met from the very beginning.”
The couple got engaged in September 2019.
Congrats to the happy couple!
