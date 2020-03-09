Congratulations! Judge Faith Jenkins & Kenny Lattimore Tie The Knot

Judge Faith Jenkins is a married woman. The new “Divorce Court” host tied the knot with her singer sweetie Kenny Lattimore over the weekend. The couple wed in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 8 and DeVon Franklin officiated the ceremony. US Weekly confirms that 275 guests were in attendance including Stevie Wonder, MC Lyte, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr. and author Malcolm Gladwell.

In case you’re curious Stevie sang “You and I” as the bride walked down the aisle.

The couple first met on blind date through Jenkins’ friend, music producer Aaron Lindsey and talked for two hours. Still, Judge Faith told US that sparks initially didn’t fly.

“The first time we met was for lunch and we talked for two hours,” Jenkins told Us. “I don’t know that there was a real spark at first but it was a genuinely interesting conversation. Kenny actually thought I wasn’t that interested because I didn’t per se flirt with him. It was lunch! I was just looking for good conversation and to enjoy my turkey club. The flirting would come later! Which it did.

“Kenny was different from anyone I’ve ever met from the very beginning.”

The couple got engaged in September 2019.

Congrats to the happy couple!