Fashion icons Pharrell and Rihanna reunited to bring one of the newest and hottest campaigns to life!

Earlier this year on Valentine’s Day, Louis Vuitton introduced rapper, music producer and fashion extraordinaire Pharrell Williams as the next Men’s Creative Director. He stepped into the role after the late Virgil Abloh passed away in November 2021.

LV CEO Pietro Beccari said he was “glad to welcome Pharrell back home” in a statement shared at the time.

“His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” Beccari said.

The famous face of Pharrell’s first campaign is pop star and billionaire babe Rihanna and her baby bump! Rihanna rocked an oversized leather trench coat. decorated in what appears to be a pixelated version of the monogram pattern, layers of necklaces, a glittering earring cuff and her baby bump on full display.

The chic photos also show the Lift Me Up singer holding an array of colorful LV monogram bags. She also carries a high-class coffee cup featuring a decorated holder sleeve. Oh, and did we mention this campaign is for a men’s category? Leave it up to Pharrell and his team at Louis Vuitton to play with traditional gender lines.

With Pharrell having an extensive network in the music business, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see other artists appear in his ad campaigns in the future!

Pharrell will roll out his first full collection at this month’s Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris.

