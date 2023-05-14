Bossip Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating their adorable baby RZA turning one!

It seems like just yesterday, Rihanna shocked the world by announcing her first pregnancy in a maternity shoot with Rocky. Now, it’s already baby RZA’s first birthday.

For the first few months, the new parents kept their bundle of joy to themselves. Fortunately, they’re blessing the world with more RZA for his big day. Proud Papa Rocky took to Instagram to share his love for his firstborn.

A$AP Rocky Shares Precious Fenty-Mayers Family Moments With Rihanna And RZA

“‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN'” Rocky wrote on a collection of family photos with RZA. ” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️”

The first picture in the series shows RZA stealing the spotlight while Rih steals a kiss on Rocky’s cheek. In the next, RZA follows in his parents’ fashionable footsteps with Dior shades.

Everyone loves that the baby always has a huge chubby-cheeked smile. It’s hard to tell who looks happier in the pictures and video clips, RZA, Rihanna, or Rocky.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Celebrate RZA’s Birthday With A Party In L.A.

Of course, RZA’s Mom and Dad had to do it big for their baby. They threw an over-the-top Wu-Tang-themed birthday party in Los Angeles and the guest of honor was all smiles in a teeny-tiny wave cap centered on his baby curls.

The cutie cheered while surrounded by his birthday cake and stacks of cash, and it’s giving “Bib better have my money!”

Rihanna’s best friend Melissa Forde captured Rih’s bedazzled belly at the birthday bash…

and Rih sported braids honoring Wu Tang’s Old Dirty Bastard for the occasion.

While shutting down the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, Rih and Rocky gushed about how much they love being parents.

“I’m in love! I’m obsessed, and I don’t even feel guilty about it,” she admitted to ET’s reporters.

The rapper couldn’t stop beaming when asked about his son, who’s “growing big, beautiful. A happy baby!”

Happy Birthday, RZA Athelston Mayers!