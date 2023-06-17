Bossip Video

Being the eldest daughter to a reality tv star and big-time rapper comes with perks, like North West’s $1,250 shopping spree!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter went on a Dior shopping spree to celebrate her 10th birthday.

Kim surprised North and took her to the luxury label’s “Dioriviera” pop-up at the Beverly Hills Hotel. They checked out several luxury pieces as part of her birthday bash — and, of course, documented it all on TikTok Thursday.

While browsing at the pop-up, Kim and North showed off a set of matching J’Adior friendship bracelets ($420) embroidered with the Dior logo and “Beverly Hills.” While posing for a selfie North showed off her new designer necklace. The pearl choker runs for ($830) and displays a gold “CD” that sits perfectly in the middle.

North was joined by her friends for the shopping trip which was also a joint birthday party with girlfriend Eva. The girls enjoyed a pajama party and “beauty brunch” featuring tasty treats and Anastasia makeup lessons from Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare.

Party favors included matching pink pajamas and custom black “North + Eva” hoodies from Los Angeles-based shoe store Visions Studio. According to Page Six, each attendee slept on a pink tent bed. The set-up came with twinkle lights, Hello Kitty pillows and custom black duffle bags.

Dior’s celebration of summertime escapism continues in the Mediterranean, Mykonos, China and TBD. The enchanting window displays are stunning! Wild animals from the emblematic toile de Jouy print are reproduced in a decor seemingly sculpted by sand, depicting a revisited jungle.

We wish babygirl, North West a very happy birthday and many more to come!