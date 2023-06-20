Bossip Video

Russell Simmons has more accusations coming his way, with his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons claiming he’s threatened the lives of her children. Not only that, but his own daughters both took to Instagram to shade him, with one of them exposing him for allegedly abusive behavior.

Russell Simmons x Kimora x Kids

Source: Patrick McMullan/ PMC/ Frazer Harrison / Getty

The disgraced record executive took to Instagram on Monday to share a Story that seemingly targeted his ex-wife. His post came after his oldest daughter Ming Lee Simmons, 23, took to her Instagram Story Sunday to wish her mother a happy Father’s Day, not him.

“Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all,” the post read.

Soon thereafter, Kimora Lee took to her own Instagram Story to share some of the details behind the ongoing family tension, launching some serious allegations against the father of her two children, Ming Lee, 23, and Aoki Lee, 20.

“I’m so sorry to have to do this,” the model wrote. “But this man has been threatening my kids’ lives. I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied threatened or afraid.”

She continued: “Leave my kids alone. This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one’s own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead.”

Kimora also accused her ex-husband–who was previously accused of sexual misconduct by 18 women–of being “abusive” to the women in his life.

“The same abusive ish,” she wrote. “This is how you manouver [sic] with the women all around you. Your threats and lies and intimidation manouvers [sic] and tactics are sad. Stop it please. Your own flesh and blood? Enough is enough.”

Their daughter Aoki was quick to back her mom’s claims, posting a video of her dad appearing to yell at her over FaceTime to her Instagram page.

“This is not someone who will accept help,” the 20-year-old wrote in her caption. “This is just one screen recording sorry I don’t always remember to press ‘record’ when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy.”

She went on to share screenshots of text messages between her and her father, where she claimed that he would “harass” her boyfriend and friends every time she blocked him or “[took] some space” from their relationship.

In another text shared by the Harvard graduate, Russell accused Kimora of stealing his money, which Aoki vehemently denied.

“I’ll never speak to you until you DIE,” she wrote in response. “Don’t ever say that again.”

In a message to her father, Aoki wrote, “Everytime I spoke to you you would yell and scream about a legal situation that I can’t even respond to because I AM NOT INVOLVED, I am your child, not your lawyer your ex wife any of it. I can do nothing. You yell at me like it’s my fault.”

She continued: “You were putting so much anger and rage on me every phone call. Cursing screaming and god knows what else. I’m sorry but I cannot be the target of that…It got to the point I could not hear your voice without having an anxiety attack.”

In another Instagram Story, Aoki suggested the possibility of mental illness affecting the way her father has been acting.

“Some of us do think he’s mentally ill or experiencing something like dementia,” she wrote over a photo of herself. “He really acts like he hates and does not know his children frequently.”

Aoki went on to describe how Russell used to be “the best dad ever and a great co-parent.”

“He and my mom were best friends,” she explained. “We all defended him against anything, and then he suddenly turned on ANYONE who will let him lash out.”

“It’s a really just terrifying change to watch,” said Aoki.

“I did the best that I could, anyway I’m outta here,” she added on an IG story.

 

Russell Simmons Responds To Aioki Lee’s Receipts

On Monday amid the ongoing drama, Simmons took to Instagram to apologize to his daughters.

Russell Simmons x Kimora x Kids

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

His post however stopped short of admitting any wrongdoing and instead just mentioned “growing pains.”

“God is testing you a little bit, it’s ok, be strong. . . they are called growing pains,” he captioned a photo of Ming and Aoki. “As you know, we grow through adversity and struggle . . . you read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood . . . reach back to old lessons and remember to remember ‘smile and breathe’ [heart emoji] ‘smile and breathe.’”

He continued:

“You are the watchers of this world . . . so let go . . . be at ease . . . God is driving and he is working on you [heart emoji]. DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling . . . but know this . . . there are no conditions . . . for sure i love you guys more than i love myself.”

Categories: Really????
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.