Bossip Video

Russell Simmons has more accusations coming his way, with his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons claiming he’s threatened the lives of her children. Not only that, but his own daughters both took to Instagram to shade him, with one of them exposing him for allegedly abusive behavior.

The disgraced record executive took to Instagram on Monday to share a Story that seemingly targeted his ex-wife. His post came after his oldest daughter Ming Lee Simmons, 23, took to her Instagram Story Sunday to wish her mother a happy Father’s Day, not him.

“Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all,” the post read.

Soon thereafter, Kimora Lee took to her own Instagram Story to share some of the details behind the ongoing family tension, launching some serious allegations against the father of her two children, Ming Lee, 23, and Aoki Lee, 20.

“I’m so sorry to have to do this,” the model wrote. “But this man has been threatening my kids’ lives. I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied threatened or afraid.” She continued: “Leave my kids alone. This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one’s own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead.”