Until this year Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee were always the model formerly married couple who remained friends. But that has since changed.

Last week it was revealed that Russell Simmons has filed a lawsuit against his ex and her husband Tim Leissner for allegedly transferring and using his shares of an energy drink company called Celsius. Simmons claims his shares are being used as collateral to pay a bond in connection with criminal charges filed against Leissner.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Simmons claims he, Kimora, and her husband invested tens of millions of dollars in the Celsius energy drink company. The documents claim Kimora and Leissner allegedly “conspired with each other, aided and abetted each other and together engaged in fraud by causing an unlawful conversion and fraudulent transfer” of the Celsius shares without Russell’s consent or knowledge. Russell claims his new accountants discovered a “substantial unexplained change” in his interests in Celsius and he believes that Kimora and her new husband transferred his shares to themselves.

For those of you guys who don’t remember the scandal, Leissner plead guilty to criminal conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering in November 2018. At the time he agreed to pay $44 million toward victim compensation in order to avoid jail time.

In his claim, Simmons says Kimora and Leissner “knew full well that Leissner would need tens of millions of dollars to avoid jail time, stay out on bail, and forfeit monies for victim compensation.” Simmons claims they used their Celsius shares as collateral for Leissner’s bail, and he wants his shares returned.

The documents also mention a letter Russell says he sent his ex-wife on May 5, 2021, pleading with her to do the right thing and avoid a lawsuit. In the letter he wrote he wanted “to get the important family matter of the Celsius shares to a close so that we can put it behind us and carry on as the loving united front we have always been.”

He continued, “I am shocked and saddened to see how your side has behaved in response to my repeated attempts to get an agreement from you to rightfully and legally reaffirm my 50% of the Celsius shares..which have been locked up with the government after being used for your husband’s bail money.”

Russell is asking a judge for damages against Kimora and Leissner and believes he should be awarded restitution for interest and equal value for the wrongfully obtained shares.

Messy, messy, messy — riiiight?!

WELP! Kimora Lee Simmons is now responding to the lawsuit and she appears to be ready to fight fire with fire, calling her ex-husband’s claims

“extortive harassment” from a serial abuser.

YIKES!

According to a statement from Kimora’s legal team, obtained by The Blast, Kimora is shocked by the allegations in the lawsuit and is even more upset by Russell’s actions, claiming, he “will be held accountable for his serial abuse.”

“Kimora and her children are shocked by the extortive harassment coming from her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, who has decided to sue her for shares and dividends of Celsius stock in which Kimora and Tim Leissner invested millions of dollars. This is an ill-advised attempt by Russell to use the legal system to access funds he is in no way entitled to, and which his own legal team confirms Russell did not pay for,” a representative for Kimora said. They continued, “Russell’s continued aggressive behavior not only blatantly distorts the facts, but is simply a desperate PR ploy ignoring the years of mental and emotional anguish, gaslighting, and ongoing harassment he has inflicted on Kimora.” In the statement, Kimora’s team claims not only is the lawsuit frivolous, but in fact, Russell owes her millions of dollars in “unpaid business loans.” “Russell will be held accountable for his serial abuse and we will confront his baseless claims that he is warranted Celsius stock dividends despite his self-admitted zero contribution,” the said. Adding, “This extortion attempt is especially egregious given that Russell remains contractually in debt to Kimora for millions of dollars in unpaid business loans. Our team is actively working to put a firm end to his harassment, which continues despite Russell having fled the country – he will face his own reckoning in the US court.”

Oh boy. Russell Simmons has been facing a RECKONING of sorts for the last several YEARS — due to MULTIPLE women’s claims he sexually harassed, abused and/or assaulted them. Now Kimora — who has been only supportive of her ex for DECADES — is literally at (legal) war with him.

Who do you believe is right in this case?