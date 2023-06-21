Bossip Video

Boosie Badazz was granted $50K bail in his federal gun case despite the prosecutor’s request to keep him until trial.

One thing Boosie Badazz loves is Instagram and cutting up on Instagram Live. Unfortunately for him, however, a firearm that was allegedly found in his vehicle reportedly matched a gun he had tucked into his waistband on social media. Authorities quickly arrested him for gun possession since he’s a convicted felon and took him into custody.

According to TMZ, Mr. Instagram Live caught a lucky break despite the prosecutor’s attempt to keep him behind bars.

On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Allison Goddard granted him $50K bail and if released, he will have to follow several conditions, including no travel outside of the United States.

His lawyers Meghan Blanco and Damon Alimouri hope to have the bond posted expeditiously so that the Louisiana rapper will be a free man as soon as next week during his next court appearance.

Even with his release, the battle has just begun as the gun case will not be an easy fight. Prosecutors believe they caught him breaking the law in 4K so it will be interesting to see how his legal team will counter.