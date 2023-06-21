Bossip Video

To say this is horrifying is an understatement.

According to Fox5 NY, Tavon Silver was fatally stabbed aboard a New York City subway train over the weekend. The NYPD says they have located and arrested a 33-year-old homeless man in connection to the killing. The primary suspect in the attack has been identified as Claude White.

Silver was found bleeding out by the conductor of the southbound 4 train at the 14th Street Union Square station. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

If this story isn’t harrowing enough, take this part in. This is the second time that Tavon Silver was stabbed aboard an NYC subway. Last year, he and his fiance LeSean Griffin were accosted by a man who shouted homophobic slurs at them before stabbing Silver with an unknown object.

Griffin spoke to Fox5 NY saying,

“I was devastated. It was like, this just can’t be real. The same situation, but this time it led to his death.” He continued, “It kind of showed me, you’re one of those people. So, the minute someone say something, you have to react to it? It’s not like we grew up.”

Rest in peace to Tavon Silver. There are a lot of evil people in this world who hate you just for being who you are, gay, Black, Muslim, Asian, immigrant or liberal. Be safe and protect yourself.