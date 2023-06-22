Bossip Video

Heyyyy Keyshia

All eyes were on Keyshia Cole who served R&Bawwwdy at the world premiere screening of upcoming Lifetime biopic This Is My Story where she stars as herself in the film about her meteoric rise to music stardom.

The “Let It Go” singer was all smiles while turning heads on the carpet in a curve-caressing dress that reminded everyone that she’s still very FINE.

Premiering Saturday, June 24 at 8p/7c as part of Lifetime’s celebration of Black Music Month, Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story also stars Debbi Morgan, Aspen Kennedy, Joseph C. Phillips, Tonia Jackson, Cindi Davis, and Brittney Level with direction by D’Angela Proctor (Line Sisters) and Manu Boyer (Girl in the Basement).

Check out the trailer below:

Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story joins Lifetime’s impressive roster of hit musical biopics including Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, Patsy & Loretta, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart, Whitney, and Life is Not a Fairytale: The Fantasia Barrino Story.

Born in Oakland, California, Keyshia Cole was raised in a single parent household by her adoring mother Frankie (Morgan) before being placed into foster care due to Frankie’s struggle with substance abuse.

Keyshia was later adopted by her foster parents Leon (Joseph C. Phillips) and Yvonne Coles (Tonia Jackson) who raised her until she traveled to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of becoming a singer.

Her leap into music put her at odds with Leon and Yvonne who kicked her out when she didn’t follow their rules. Left to fend for herself, Keyshia eventually returned to Los Angeles where she was signed to A&M Records by Grammy-nominated music executive/producer Ron Fair at the age of 21.

Soon after, Keyshia took R&B by storm with a relatable rawness fueled by the trauma of not knowing who her biological father was and tumultuous relationship with Frankie and sisters Neffe (Cindi Davis) and Elite (Brittney Level).

Despite the success of her music and hit television shows, Keyshia struggled to keep Frankie in rehab and tragically lost her to an accidental opioid overdose in 2021.

Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story (dedicated in honor and memory of Frankie) is a story of tragedy, childhood trauma, complexity of love, and overcoming obstacles to become the best version of oneself.