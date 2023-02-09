SZA Thee Stallion Sets Off Massive Swoonami Across Social Media, Yams Yammmendously In New York Times Magazine

SZA’s thighs save lives

The internet is obsessed with THICK SZA who trended while presenting global superstar Bad Bunny with the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album at the star-studded event.

SZA such a baddie 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZUn8u5Iftg — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 8, 2023

The chart-topping star stunned in a curve-caressing dress showcasing her award-worthy BBL that continues to fuel a massive thirst typhoon across social media.

Good morning Sza and the rest of the thick goddesss army 🥵 pic.twitter.com/a1KRjKDyUP — All Mighy PiGz  (@MrBadGentPiGz) February 8, 2023

With her two times platinum album SOS on pace to break Adele‘s record for the most consecutive weeks at No. 1, SZA is approaching superstar status after overcoming multiple obstacles that she opens up about in the latest issue of New York Times Magazine.

In the elegantly written deep-dive, TDE’s First Lady reflects on her harrowing journey to Pop stardom, music industry politics, dealing with fan expectations, her biggest inspirations and much more.

“I don’t expect anything,” she said. “I’m ready for the hate, or backlash, or disappointment. … I’m not expecting people to be like, Oh, my God, this album is so good. I’m expecting people to be like, Y’all hyped this b*tch up too much.”

Later in the piece, she seemed to embrace her success more in a quote that’s sure to resonate with her steadily growing legion of fans.

“Part of me feels like, wait, this album is really good, and I can’t imagine being any more famous, or any more successful. I’m like, Am I about to die? Fall over the edge? It’s like, my album has to tank, because if it’s any better, if it goes so well, I have to die after that. Because no one gets that.”

You can read the full piece here.

Would you be here for a SZA and Beyoncé collab–they did have quite the chat at the Grammys? Tell us down below and enjoy the Twitter hysteria over THICK SZA on the flip.