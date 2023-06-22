Bossip Video

Carpool Karaoke is back! The sing-a-long series returns to Apple TV+ for Season 5 this Friday, June 23,2023 with all new episodes!

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the upcoming Season 5 of Carpool Karaoke that’s set to premiere on June 23 on Apple TV+. Episode 518 of the show features Cedric the Entertainer and Sheryl Lee Ralph reminiscing on Cedric’s choir days, singing iconic songs like “Hot in Here” and surprising fans on Hollywood Blvd. Cedric gives Sheryl advice on how to make her next awards speech even more iconic, plus they jam out to Luther Vandross and Donna Summer.

In the below Exclusive Clip Cedric and Sheryl soulfully sing along to Luther Vandross’ iconic song “Never Too Much.” Check it out:

We love to see it!

Premiering globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 23, “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” invites viewers on a star-studded, song-filled ride, with each episode featuring celebrities sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures.

Here’s a quick rundown on who else you can expect to see this season:

The Afterparty Cast

Brace yourself for outrageous death scenes and twist endings from the cast of the Apple Original comedy, plus singalongs to Lit and Haddaway.

Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD

The pop-punk firestarters compare Canadian and UK slang—and school suspension stories—while rocking The Cure and Shania Twain classics.

Lea Michele & Darren Criss

It’s the moment Gleeks everywhere have been waiting for: Lea and Darren reunite to belt out Broadway showstoppers…and also Meat Loaf?

Cedric the Entertainer & Sheryl Lee Ralph

Cedric gives Sheryl advice on how to make her next awards speech even more iconic, plus they jam out to Luther Vandross and Donna Summer.

Alanis Morissette & Cara Delevingne

Alanis superfan Cara gets to sing along to her hero’s greatest hits—and then introduce Alanis to “WAP.”

Girls5eva Cast

The four surviving members of this hilarious fictitious girl group receive amazing real-time news while bopping to Dua Lipa and Lisa Loeb.

Ghosts Cast

Which ghosts are the best? The cast of this hit comedy have a lively debate—and spotlight the freestyle skills of their own Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Alison Brie & Danny Pudi

The Community alums celebrate co-star Donald Glover with a Childish Gambino singalong and reunite with Joel McHale for some Eurythmics.