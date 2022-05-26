Bossip Video

A new season of an Emmy Award-winning series is on the way and it features a food concoction-off between two stunning stars!

Anitta and Saweetie are starring in the “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” premiering globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 27.

Now in its fifth season, “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” is continuing to take viewers on a star-studded, song-filled ride, with each episode featuring celebrities sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures.

For the Brazilian songstress and the Bay Area rapper, their adventure-filled episode will show them slaying their own fierce hits word for word, comparing their real names, and doing the very first Boat-pool karaoke.

At one point, the ladies will also take over a convenience store and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look at the concoction creating fun that goes down.

Saweetie And Anitta Make 7/11 Food Concoctions

Saweetie and Anitta both share a love for food—but in their own unique ways. Saweetie’s well known for being a cuisine concoction Queen but she’s not to be outdone by Anitta who apparently enjoys mixing up salty and sweet food to make one-of-a-kind snacks.

In the season premiere of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”, the ladies head over to a local 7/11 to have concoction off and things quickly get flaming hot.

“You know I like everything flaming hot, so I’m gonna make me a little pizza sandwich,” says Saweetie while dousing Cheetos on 7/11 pizza.

Meanwhile, Anitta clamors to find bread to bring her salty and sweet snack to life.

After running out of time to create, the ladies present their dishes to a 7/11 clerk judging the competition.

Sweetie’s dish is the “LaPizza Nacho Chickenito” and it features slices of pepperoni pizza topped with chips, hot nachos, hot sauce, and hot honey boneless wings.

Anitta’s dish is a bit simpler, her “Sweet and Salty Delight” features a hot dog smothered with hot Cheetos and potato chips paired with an ice cream sandwich.

Both of these dishes look–-interesting, don’t they?

Take an exclusive look at the ladies coming up with their “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” concoctions below.

Who do YOU think will win the concoction off???

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 27. Other guests this season include Simu Liu & Jessica Henwick, Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott, and The D’Amelio Family.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” which has won an Emmy for each of its previous four seasons along with multiple Producers Guild Awards and a Critics Choice Award, is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions with executive producers James Corden, Eric Pankowski, and Ben Winston.