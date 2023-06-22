Bossip Video

A cinematic celebration championing diversity and excellence in Hollywood is coming to ATL and unveiling a line of exceptionally excellent speakers.

Exception Fest has announced that esteemed leaders in the entertainment industry, Michelle Sneed, Brett Dismuke, and Brenda Gilbert, will grace the stage at the 2023 confereence taking place at The Omni Atlanta Hotel from November 17-19.

Exception Fest unites trailblazers and visionaries who are shaping the future of Hollywood. A press release reports that the three-day festival will include events varying from panel discussions to immersive networking opportunities.

Exception Fest co-founders Shakesha Williams and Lakeshia Jackson are especially excited about Exception Fest 20023.

“Exception Fest is a platform where trailblazers converge to celebrate the transformative power of diverse storytelling. We are thrilled to have Michelle Sneed, Brett Dismuke, and Brenda Gilbert share their invaluable insights and experiences,” says Shakesha Williams, Co-Founder of Exception Fest, via a release. “These industry luminaries embody the spirit of Exception Fest and the change we seek to inspire. Their contributions have paved the way for underrepresented voices to be heard, and we are honored to have them as part of our inaugural event,” adds Lakeisha Jackson, Co-Founder of EF.

Meet The Exception Fest Speakers

Michelle Sneed, a revered veteran of the television and film industry, joins Exception Fest with an illustrious career spanning over 17 years.

As the former President of Production and Development at Tyler Perry Studios, Michelle’s unparalleled leadership paved the way for groundbreaking projects, including top-rated series such as “Sistas,” “The Oval,” and “Ruthless.” Her visionary work embodies a commitment to diverse storytelling and propelling underrepresented voices to the forefront of the industry. Michelle’s latest venture, A Few Good Women Productions, stands as a beacon of change, providing meaningful opportunities for creatives both in front of and behind the camera.

Brett Dismuke, the General Manager of ALLBLK and WE TV, brings a wealth of experience and a transformative vision to Exception Fest.

With an impressive career encompassing marketing, production, sales, and branding, Brett has been instrumental in championing authentic and inclusive content. His keen eye for talent and strategic leadership has resulted in breakout hits like “A House Divided” and “Double Cross.” Brett’s journey is a testament to the power of diversity in driving the industry forward.

Brenda Gilbert, the President of BRON Media Corp, has redefined the landscape of film and television production.

Her visionary approach and unwavering commitment to quality have led to countless accolades, including 38 Academy Awards nominations and 34 BAFTA Awards nominations. Through BRON Media Corp, Brenda has spearheaded groundbreaking projects that amplify underrepresented voices and challenge societal norms. Her work continues to make a profound impact on the industry and beyond.

