The American Black Film Festival was teeming with star power and melanin as some of your faves attended an all-ritzy ALLBLK pool party.

 

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks, hosted two activations at the 2023 (ABFF) in Miami from June 14-18, including their annual “Shoot Your Shot” casting event and an ALLBLK Pool Party.

ALLBLK first partnered with ABFF for “Shoot Your Shot,” to kick off a nationwide casting call to find the co-star of its new relationship dramedy series, Involved, created by Omarion.

To find the top talent for the series, five finalists worked alongside celebrity reader, Lance Gross, who performed a scene live with them in front of a festival audience, before a panel of judges including Omarion, Romeo Miller (ALLBLK’s A La Carte), Brett Dismuke (Head of Content, ALLBLK & WE tv), Nikki Love (SVP, Development & Production) and casting director Leah Daniels-Butler who selected the winner on the spot.

The winner was announced as Ashanti Harris who excitedly posted about the moment on Instagram.

Following that, a big bash ensued at the ALLBLK Pool Party.

The party at Miami’s Nation Hotel featured signature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and gifts.

It was attended by Omarion who posed for pics with Brett Dismuke and Romeo…

Judge Me Not star, Chyna Layne, who posed alongside Judge Me Not creator, the honorable Judge Lynn Toler…

Lance Gross…

Peter Thomas…

and a bevy of beautiful guests.

 

At one point Judge Lynn and Omarion had a cute poolside moment and danced together.

What do YOU think about the 2023 ABFF ALLBLK Pool Party and “Shoot Your Shot” search?

 

