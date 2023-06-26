Bossip Video

While a lot of the biggest names in Hollywood enjoyed a night out at the BET Awards last night, JT and Lil Uzi Vert’s date night didn’t go as planned.

The longtime couple got into an explosive argument at the BET Awards on Sunday night, which ended as the City Girls rapper called her man a “groupie” and threw her phone at him before storming out of the ceremony.

The night started off with a bang for Lil Uzi, who opened the show with his hit “I Just Wanna Rock.” But, it ended with him running after his girlfriend as she stormed out of the venue, which had to put a damper on the entire evening.

Video clips of the incident show the City Girls rapper yelling at Uzi in a heated argument. She called the “XO Tour Llif3″ artist a “f***ing groupie” before launching her phone at him while yelling, “bi***!” Uzi remained in his seat while his girlfriend continued to yell expletives at him, going on to say, “The f*** wrong with you, bi***? Bi*** ass n****,” before storming off.

Another clip of the incident shows the aftermath of the altercation, with JT leaving the venue as Lil Uzi attempts to catch up to her.

Though it’s not clear what actually caused the couple to get in an argument, the commentary on one video suggests that JT “spazzed because Uzi was talking to Ice Spice.” On Sunday night, Natalie Nunn shared a video from the awards showing Ice Spice seated next to JT and Lil Uzi, so the three rappers were all sitting together for the evening.

Uzi also name dropped Ice Spice in his performance at the beginning of the show, only further fueling rumors that that’s why JT was upset.

This wouldn’t be the first time the City Girls rapper and her rockstar boyfriend fought and made up, so we’ll just have to wait and see if the couple make it through this time.