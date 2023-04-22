Bossip Video

One thing JT from City Girls does NOT play about is her partner, Lil Uzi Vert, even if they do have a new alter ego!

Lil Uzi took to social media to reveal their alter ego, “Leslie Chow” while performing at Rolling Loud in Thailand.

The caption read, “Leslie was in Thailand,” and the photos displayed the Uzi showing off a black and pink mullet while also flashing their pink nail polish.

Fans responded immediately to Uzi’s new persona and flooded their comment section with negative commentary and criticism.

One user commented, “You starting to piss me off. Uzi stop this isn’t u.” While another commented, “Leslie can stay in Thailand we don’t want them.”

However, not all fans of Uzi had something negative to say. Many thought “Leslie Chow” was funny and encouraged fans to lighten up.

“Y’all needa go get some humor!!! He was clearly impersonating Leslie Chow from The Hangover.”

Uzi is clearly unbothered by the haters and their comments and responded to the criticism on his Instagram story by saying, “Chow understand people don’t like ways of chow. But chow don’t give af chow rich and never look back …..Suck my Monkey tail LESLIE OUT.”

They even trolled fans a little more by adding the name “Leslie Chow” to their IG bio.

One comment, in particular, set it off for Uzi’s partner JT after tagging her in the remark. A user on Instagram said, “You really taking city girls down.”

JT clapped back and declared, “Ugly baby & dead father.”

She stood on her comment and compared the baby to rapper Finesse2Tymes before adding, “Please leave me alone. I’m not bothering no one.” JT also proclaimed, “I don’t have to be nice to ppl who’s not nice to me!”

JT wasn’t done yet though, as she headed over to Twitter to continue her message.

After calling herself “the most unproblematic person ever,” JT noted that she will fire back when prompted to do so. She was sure to add, “Nothing personal, all love.”

She went on to express her opinion on people being bullies.

“Ppl will constantly pick on you & call you upset when you respond. I’m not mad, have no reason to be mad! But you mad cause I’m not giving you the clarification you want? So you gone constantly bully me for what you wanna hear nah ima talk about you bad without clearing up nothin.”

This isn’t the first time JT has stepped in to defend her boo Lil Uzi Vert. Last October the City Girls rapper gathered people online who couldn’t seem to leave her name out of her partner’s doings.

She took to Twitter to explain that Uzi was himself before her and a star in his own right.

“Everytime MY n***a do something he want to do y’all act amazed, that’s BEEN his aesthetic before me,” JT wrote. “I guess this side more tuned in but let me tell y’all something he a Black rockstar that does what he wants.”

The criticism came after Uzi showed off their pierced belly button.

As we stated earlier, one thing JT does not play about is her partner, LIL UZI VERT!