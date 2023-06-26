Bossip Video

Key Glock

“Sheer” star power wasn’t just in abundance at the BET Awards, celebs also packed out after parties for the occasion.

On Sunday, stars attended a “50 Shades of Key Glock” bash where attendees partied with the Memphis rapper amid BDSM-style activations in the spirit of “50 shades.”

During the party held at a Beverly Hills mansion, sushi was served atop a topless woman…

and models posed in cages and with a St. Andrew’s Cross.

Attendees at the kinky cabaret included NeNe Leakes…

Queen Naija…

Coi Leray…

Bia…

and Quality Control artist Lakeyah who posed with Sukihana and Erica Banks.

Other attendees included comedian Druski…

DDG…

A1 Bentley…

and India Love.

Guests sipped cocktails inspired by Key Glock and Paper Route Empire including the Presidential Rolex and the Glockoma.

Key Glock’s BET Awards afterparty comes amid him releasing the new, deluxe edition of his 2023 LP Glockoma 2.

It follows the original’s release in February and the 2018 release of his original Glockoma project.

What do YOU think about Key Glock’s BET Awards after-party?

 

