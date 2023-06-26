“Culture’s Biggest Night” took place Sunday in Los Angeles and a number of your faves walked the pink carpet in barely there, baaawdy baring ensembles.
Celebs flocked to L.A.’s Microsoft Theater for the 2023 BET Awards that celebrated 50 years of Hip-Hop via a “non-stop party” that took viewers on a journey from the west coast to the east coast, trap to bounce.
There was noticeably no host this year because of the WGA writers’ strike but the network filled the time with DJ sets and performances from the likes of Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Master P, Ying Yang Twins, and Latto.
Speaking of Latto, the “Put It On The Floor Again” rapper rocked a sheer MÔNOT gown on the carpet before not only performing but accepting her trophy for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.
She excitedly celebrated her win on IG and looked ultra glam with Mariah Carey-style voluminous hair via celebrity hair stylist Ashanti Lation.
The stylist confirmed via a release that she used the Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler ($599.99) with the 1.6” long barrel attachment on a high heat and high airflow setting to create big, bold, beautiful blonde body waves on Latto.
Black proved to be the color of the night as Ice Spice also donned it via a lingerie-inspired gown.
Instead of rocking her signature curly fro, however, the two-time BET Awards nominee rocked a bone-straight look via celebrity hairstylist Kadijah Balde.
A press release reports that Balde installed a ginger-colored wig on the star inspired by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie World” music video and used the new Dyson Airstrait™ straightener ($499.99), to achieve the sleek, straight, and flowing look.
Also bringing it in black was JT of the City Girls.
Before reportedly getting into an explosive argument with her boyfriend Lil Uzi [reportedly about Ice Spice], the rapper rocked vintage Jean Paul Gaultier from the designer’s archives.
Another BET Awards standout was GloRilla who rocked black and silver and honey blonde curls.
The “Tomorrow 2” rapper accentuated her look with embellished gloves.
Hit the flip for more BET Awards looks.
Before taking home the award for Best New Artist and performing her track “ICU”, Coco Jones walked the pink carpet in a fire engine red LaQuan Smith gown.
The stunning songstress also showcased her look on Instagram.
The ladies of Basketball Wives also brought the heat to the BET Awards.
Brittish Williams and Brooke Bailey posed on the pink carpet and curve-caressing dresses.
Brooke who wore Santa Brands’ green diamond maxi dress, also made sure to pose with Jackie Christie whom she previously publicly feuded with.
Brooke was one of several BET Awards attendees who flaunted their bangin’ baaawdies on the carpet.
Ari Fletcher donned cut-outs and all-black…
while songstress Victoria Monét showcased her sinewy stomach…
not to be outdone, Jess Hilarious went all-sheer in all-brown.
There were also several couples who hit the BET Awards pink carpet, hit the flip to see who.
Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx made their carpet debut as a reunited couple after the rapper apologized amid cheating allegations.
Rich wore this interesting getup for the awards while Tori wore a baaawdy baring dress.
Speaking of rekindlings, Ray J and Princess Love are very clearly back together despite numerous divorce filings.
The two walked the carpet in matching gold ensembles.
Similarly, KJ Smith and Skyh Black attended the awards as a couple…
as well as Kash Doll and Tracy T…
and allegedly Lil Scrappy and Diamond of Crime Mob.
Despite standing far apart in their red carpet photos…
The Neighborhood Talk reports that the two have rekindled their relationship amid Scrappy finalizing his divorce from fellow #LHHATL star Bambi.
Scrappy’s BET Awards might have been more subdued but several fellas went for more extravagant looks.
Hit the flip to see the stylish men of this year’s BET Awards.
Amin Joseph of Snowfall fame turned heads in this deconstructed blazer…
while Lil Uzi Vert kept it punk rock in Louis Vuitton complet with pearl embellishments.
Other men spotted at the BET Awards included Bow Wow…
a tweed two-piece wearing Moneybagg Yo…
Soulja Boy…
newly released from jail Lil Boosie…
and gold grillin’ NLE Choppa.
Other BET Awards red carpet standouts include Karlie Redd whose platinum Ivy Showroom look might have landed her on the best dressed list…
Eva Marcille who flashed her fit baaawdy in a two-piece look…
Queen Naija who looked pretty in purple…
blonde locks rocking Elise Neal…
Lola Brooke…
Lil Mama…
#RHOP’s Karen Huger…
early 2000s channeling-rapper Doechii…
Muni Long and her exquisite abs…
and Abbott Elementary star Janelle James.
YOU tell us; whose 2023 BET Awards look was your fave?
