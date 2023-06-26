Bossip Video
2023 BET Awards

Source:  Leon Bennett/Paras Griffin/Bennett Raglin/Getty

"Culture's Biggest Night" took place Sunday in Los Angeles and a number of your faves walked the pink carpet in barely there, baaawdy baring ensembles.

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Celebs flocked to L.A.'s Microsoft Theater for the 2023 BET Awards that celebrated 50 years of Hip-Hop via a "non-stop party" that took viewers on a journey from the west coast to the east coast, trap to bounce.

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

There was noticeably no host this year because of the WGA writers' strike but the network filled the time with DJ sets and performances from the likes of  Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid 'N Play, MC Lyte, Master P,  Ying Yang Twins, and Latto.

BET Awards 2023 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

2023 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Speaking of Latto, the "Put It On The Floor Again" rapper rocked a sheer MÔNOT gown on the carpet before not only performing but accepting her trophy for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

She excitedly celebrated her win on IG and looked ultra glam with Mariah Carey-style voluminous hair via celebrity hair stylist Ashanti Lation.

The stylist confirmed via a release that she used the Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler ($599.99) with the 1.6" long barrel attachment on a high heat and high airflow setting to create big, bold, beautiful blonde body waves on Latto.

Black proved to be the color of the night as Ice Spice also donned it via a lingerie-inspired gown.

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Instead of rocking her signature curly fro, however, the two-time BET Awards nominee rocked a bone-straight look via celebrity hairstylist Kadijah Balde.

A press release reports that Balde installed a ginger-colored wig on the star inspired by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's "Barbie World" music video and used the new Dyson Airstrait™ straightener ($499.99), to achieve the sleek, straight, and flowing look.

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Also bringing it in black was JT of the City Girls.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Before reportedly getting into an explosive argument with her boyfriend Lil Uzi [reportedly about Ice Spice], the rapper rocked vintage Jean Paul Gaultier from the designer's archives.

 

Another BET Awards standout was GloRilla who rocked black and silver and honey blonde curls.

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The "Tomorrow 2" rapper accentuated her look with embellished gloves.

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

 

Hit the flip for more BET Awards looks.

Before taking home the award for Best New Artist and performing her track "ICU", Coco Jones walked the pink carpet in a fire engine red LaQuan Smith gown.

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The stunning songstress also showcased her look on Instagram.

The ladies of Basketball Wives also brought the heat to the BET Awards.

Brittish Williams and Brooke Bailey posed on the pink carpet and curve-caressing dresses.

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Brooke who wore Santa Brands' green diamond maxi dress, also made sure to pose with Jackie Christie whom she previously publicly feuded with. 

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Brooke was one of several BET Awards attendees who flaunted their bangin' baaawdies on the carpet.

 

Ari Fletcher donned cut-outs and all-black…

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

 

while songstress Victoria Monét showcased her sinewy stomach…

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

not to be outdone, Jess Hilarious went all-sheer in all-brown.

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

There were also several couples who hit the BET Awards pink carpet, hit the flip to see who.

Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx made their carpet debut as a reunited couple after the rapper apologized amid cheating allegations.

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Rich wore this interesting getup for the awards while Tori wore a baaawdy baring dress.

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Speaking of rekindlings, Ray J and Princess Love are very clearly back together despite numerous divorce filings.

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The two walked the carpet in matching gold ensembles.

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Similarly, KJ Smith and Skyh Black attended the awards as a couple…

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

as well as Kash Doll and Tracy T…

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

and allegedly Lil Scrappy and Diamond of Crime Mob.

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Despite standing far apart in their red carpet photos…

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The Neighborhood Talk reports that the two have rekindled their relationship amid Scrappy finalizing his divorce from fellow #LHHATL star Bambi.

Scrappy's BET Awards might have been more subdued but several fellas went for more extravagant looks.

Hit the flip to see the stylish men of this year's BET Awards.

Amin Joseph of Snowfall fame turned heads in this deconstructed blazer…

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

while Lil Uzi Vert kept it punk rock in Louis Vuitton complet with pearl embellishments.

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Other men spotted at the BET Awards included Bow Wow…

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

a tweed two-piece wearing Moneybagg Yo…

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Soulja Boy…

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

newly released from jail Lil Boosie…

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

and gold grillin' NLE Choppa.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Other BET Awards red carpet standouts include Karlie Redd whose platinum  Ivy Showroom look might have landed her on the best dressed list…

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Eva Marcille who flashed her fit baaawdy in a two-piece look…

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Queen Naija who looked pretty in purple…

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

blonde locks rocking Elise Neal…

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lola Brooke…

BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Lil Mama…

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

#RHOP's Karen Huger…

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


early 2000s channeling-rapper Doechii…

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Muni Long and her exquisite abs…

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

and Abbott Elementary star Janelle James.

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

 

YOU tell us; whose 2023 BET Awards look was your fave?

