“Culture’s Biggest Night” took place Sunday in Los Angeles and a number of your faves walked the pink carpet in barely there, baaawdy baring ensembles.

Celebs flocked to L.A.’s Microsoft Theater for the 2023 BET Awards that celebrated 50 years of Hip-Hop via a “non-stop party” that took viewers on a journey from the west coast to the east coast, trap to bounce.

There was noticeably no host this year because of the WGA writers’ strike but the network filled the time with DJ sets and performances from the likes of Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Master P, Ying Yang Twins, and Latto.

Speaking of Latto, the “Put It On The Floor Again” rapper rocked a sheer MÔNOT gown on the carpet before not only performing but accepting her trophy for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

She excitedly celebrated her win on IG and looked ultra glam with Mariah Carey-style voluminous hair via celebrity hair stylist Ashanti Lation.

The stylist confirmed via a release that she used the Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler ($599.99) with the 1.6” long barrel attachment on a high heat and high airflow setting to create big, bold, beautiful blonde body waves on Latto.

Black proved to be the color of the night as Ice Spice also donned it via a lingerie-inspired gown.

Instead of rocking her signature curly fro, however, the two-time BET Awards nominee rocked a bone-straight look via celebrity hairstylist Kadijah Balde.

A press release reports that Balde installed a ginger-colored wig on the star inspired by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie World” music video and used the new Dyson Airstrait™ straightener ($499.99), to achieve the sleek, straight, and flowing look.

Also bringing it in black was JT of the City Girls.

Before reportedly getting into an explosive argument with her boyfriend Lil Uzi [reportedly about Ice Spice], the rapper rocked vintage Jean Paul Gaultier from the designer’s archives.

Another BET Awards standout was GloRilla who rocked black and silver and honey blonde curls.

The “Tomorrow 2” rapper accentuated her look with embellished gloves.

Hit the flip for more BET Awards looks.