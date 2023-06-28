Bossip Video

Jonathan Majors has now filed his own complaint against the alleged victim in his New York City assault and harassment case. Not only that, but his attorney is alleging that there’s probable cause to arrest the woman in question for assault.

According to reports from Insider, the actor met with law enforcement last week, following his appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court on June 20. It was there that he filed a domestic violence incident report at a precinct in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood, near where the incident that led to his March 25 arrest happened.

In Majors’ complaint, the Creed III star claimed the “drunk and hysterical” woman–Grace Jabbari–caused him pain and bleeding after the alleged assault, according to a copy of the report and a sworn affidavit obtained by Insider. The 33-year-old also alleged in the report that Jabbari had attacked him in previous incidents, though he said he did not file reports in the past. According to the outlet, police checked “yes” on the incident report form when they asked Majors to answer “yes” or “no” to the following questions: “Is suspect capable of killing you or children?”; “Is suspect violently and constantly jealous of you?”; and “Has the physical violence increased in frequency or severity over the past 6 months?”

Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told Newsweek the actor was “provably the victim here,” with police at two NYPD precincts finding probable cause to arrest Jabbari. Chaudhry said that Majors met with the NYPD last week “to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night.”

“Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors,” Chaudhry told the outlet. “Considering this development, we extend our gratitude to the NYPD detectives for their efforts.”

Jonathan Majors remains charged in the criminal case against him in New York City. Last Tuesday, during his appearance in court, Judge Rachel S. Pauley set an August 3 trial date.

The actor did admit he physically grabbed the alleged victim to pull her back into the car during the altercation, alleging she “grabbed for his face, coat, and phone,” as things spilled onto the street, according to the incident report.

“I was worried she would be hurt by traffic. So I physically picked her up and put her in the car,” the incident report reads, according to Insider.

Majors also accused Jabbari of stealing his iPhone and spending between $6,000 – $7,000 on his credit card following the incident.