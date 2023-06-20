Bossip Video

Despite public criticism and questions, Meagan Good is sticking beside Jonathan Majors, so much so that the actress, 41, was with him at his latest court appearance.

On Tuesday, Majors, 33, appeared in person at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City for a hearing.

Entertainment Tonight captured a video of the couple holding hands as they entered and exited the court together amid a flurry of questions from the press.

Majors who was clad in a brown linen suit stayed silent as cameramen asked for his reaction to his looming misdemeanor assault and harassment charges involving his ex. As for Good, she also remained quiet while wearing a blush-colored trench coat and high heels.

ET reports that inside the courtroom, she was also openly affectionate and “protective” of the Marvel star.

“While they waited for his name to be called, she tickled the back of his neck and stroked his head. She was being very affectionate and protective. At one point she traced her fingers along the back of his neck to his ear,” the eyewitness says.

The eyewitness added that the two left the courtroom the same way they entered; hand in hand.

As you can imagine, people are still mind-boggled by Good dating the embattled actor at this time, but it’s clear that she remains unbothered.

Jonathan Majors Will Go To Trial On August 3

As for what went down at the hearing, PEOPLE reports that an August 3 trial date was set for Majors’ case, following his March 25 arrest and subsequent arraignment over a number of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

“Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors’ innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement Tuesday per PEOPLE. “Following this, we strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately… While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

As previously reported Majors was arraigned on three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

His lawyers staunchly maintain his innocence and they’re calling the domestic violence allegations made by his ex-girlfriend a “witch hunt.”