Bossip Video

Sade Bagnerise has requested immediate child support following Ne-Yo’s motion to establish paternity of their two kids.

The “So Sick” singer filed the motion to establish paternity in May, also requesting “joint legal and physical custody” of the two boys.

According to reports from RadarOnline, Sade and her lawyer responded to the R&B star’s filing last week, reportedly requesting “primary custody” of their two sons, Brixton and Braiden, and “immediate monthly child support.” But, despite her initial request, she has reportedly agreed to share “joint legal custody” of the children.

She also advocated for the singer to spend “every other weekend visitation” with the children and alternate their “holiday parenting time.” As for the woman’s child support request, she’s reportedly asked the court to award her temporary and permanent child support. Bagnerise is also asking the singer to reimburse “a fair portion of any medical, educational, extracurricular, insurance, or other expenses” of the children that she needs to satisfy.

Sade’s legal team also made sure to note: “[Ne-Yo] is the biological father of the parties’ minor children.”

Ne-Yo initially filed for “joint legal and physical custody” of Brixton and Braiden back in May. At the time, the singer disclosed that he and Sade welcomed their first son in 2021, going on to welcome their second son in February 2023.

Shortly after the singer filed to establish paternity, Bagnerise took to her Instagram page to show the results of a DNA test for the youngest child, Brixton. According to her screenshot, the results show that Ne-Yo–whose government name is Shaffer C. Smith–is, indeed, the father. Ne-Yo allegedly fathered both children during his 8-year marriage to his ex-wife, Crystal Renay.

Following the headlines about his paternity process, Ne-Yo took to The Shade Room’s Instagram comments to ask why the public is so interested in his personal life.

“Why is this a story? We had kids. We’re not together. Imma support my kids. Like any other baby daddy with any kind of care for the well being of his kids🤷🏾‍♂️ Y’all thirsty,” he commented. “But then again, it’s THE SHADE ROOM. I guess I shouldn’t be shocked at “shade” from THE SHADE ROOM.” He continued: “Meanwhile all my kids are healthy, beautiful and well taken care of. And I ain’t beefing with any of their mothers. There you go. From the horses mouth. Y’all have a nice day.”

In addition to Brixton and Braiden, Ne-Yo also fathers three children with Renay and two children with his ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw.