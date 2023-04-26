Bossip Video

Ne-Yo’s baby mama Sade is letting her followers know she doesn’t care about the critics, gushing over her man shortly after going Instagram official with the singer.

Over the weekend, Sade showed the singer/songwriter some love, posting a clip of him performing at a club.

“Mmmmmm sexy a** baby daddy,” she wrote in her caption before adding a message to critics of her relationship: “F**k what you talking about.”

Ne-Yo and Sade recently went public with their romance after the “So Sick” singer finalized his divorce with ex-wife Crystal Smith aka Crystal Renay Williams. The big reveal happened on April 14, when Sade shared videos from her birthday celebration at what seemed to be a club.

In the clip, Ne-Yo couldn’t take his hands off his baby mama, touching her rear end as she danced on him. In another video, Sade was seen carrying two Fendi shopping bags, showing off some expensive gifts that the R&B singer bought for her as he stood close by. The pair were also seen getting cozy in another video with Ne-Yo touching her breast from behind before she started grinding on him.

Showing appreciation for her man on her big day, Sade also posted a video giving the musician a hug, writing in the caption, “Thank You,” along with a party face emoji.

Crystal filed for divorce from Ne-Yo back in August 2022, accusing the hitmaker of infidelity. She claimed that he fathered a child with Sade during their marriage, going on to finalize their divorce in January.

They share three children Shaffer Jr., 6, Roman, 4, and Isabella, 20 months.

Just a month later, in September, it was revealed that Sade was pregnant with her and Ne-Yo’s second child. She announced in March that she had given birth to her son Brixton.

Ne-Yo is also a father to Madilyn, 12, and Mason, 11, from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw.