Bossip Video

Tia Mowry is covering Hello Beautiful’s latest issue and opening up about her decision to end her 14-year-long marriage.

The actress candidly chatted with Cori Murray about her personal life and shared that after the death of two close loved ones and a whopping five years of therapy, she chose to show her children what it looked like to see their mother “walk in truth.”

That truth was her decision to split from her husband Cory Hardrict. As previously reported Tia announced her split from the actor in October 2022.

“I feel like it’s a great lesson for them[ her children] because it was not an easy decision,” Mowry told Hello Beautiful. “It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life. But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there’s some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through. [They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth,” Mowry added. “I want my children to do that. That’s the best gift I can give them. I want for them not to live a life that I want them to live, for them not to live a life that everybody else wants them to live or what they think that they should be or live. I want them to see that it is okay to have a bad day. I want them to see that it is okay to chase your joy. I want them to see that it is okay to live your truth.”

Elsewhere in the story Tia who’s promoting her new sustainably sourced and clean beauty haircare line 4U By Tia dished on where she sees herself in 10-15 years.

“I see myself living in Portofino, Italy, having a nice glass of wine and eating some pasta,” she told Hello Beautiful. “And just enjoying my life.”

See more excerpts from Tia Mowry’s Hello Beautiful cover story below.

On breaking tradition:

“I love being a wife, but I am understanding that tradition could be a blessing and a curse. What I mean by that is tradition warrants for no change, whereas change is constant.”

Experiencing the death of her loved one caused her to question her happiness:

“I asked myself, Tia, are you happy? And I said, I truly need to find my peace and my happiness. That’s when I went to therapy,” she says. “I just started to begin to blossom, evolve, learn and grow. That was like the aha moment. The pivotal moment where I was like, you know what? It’s time to really start living your truth.” “This was maybe five years before I decided to make my decision. It took me that long to process everything and realize that it’s okay. Change is constant. It’s okay that if something is no longer aligned or serving you, it’s okay to let go.”

On starting therapy:

“My goal in getting into therapy was finding myself.”

On chasing “joy”:

“I always say that I am chasing the joy. I’m chasing my authentic self, my potential. That’s where the magic happens: when you are living your truth. That doesn’t mean that your truth is always going to be rainbows and Skittles. Joy and happiness is like a rollercoaster. What made me happy 10 years ago is different than what’s making me happy now,” she says.

Read her Hello Beautiful cover story in full HERE.

######

Talent: Tia Mowry

Cover Story: Cori Murray

Photographer: Michael Rowe

SVP of Content: Allison McGevna

Editorial Director: Shamika Sanders

Digi Tech: Dillon Padgette

Photo Assistant : Byron Nickleberry

Wardrobe: Judy Len

Hair: Marquita Lynch

Makeup: Anton Khachaturian

BTS Video: Adam Simms & Melody Aruajo

Creative Director: Jordan Benston

Production: The Oracle Media

Production Coordinator: Brooke Langley

Production Assistants: Chris Williams & Antheny Raiy

######