Bossip Video

One day after murder charges were dropped against 35-year-old Carlishia Hood and her 14-year-old son who killed a man who was repeatedly punched her in the head, Nicki Minaj offered to finance the teen’s college education.

On Tuesday, Minaj praised the Chicago teen as a “true hero” for fatally shooting 32-year-old Jeremy Brown.

“That 14-year-old boy that backed dat hammer out when a grown a** man was punching his mother in the face as if she were MAN is a true hero,” she posted on her InstaStory. “If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help. It’s what any son should’ve done for their MOTHER.”

The “Anaconda” rapper also declared that “if he wants to go to college, I’d love to help” and called the teen a “dope kid.”

After TheShadeRoom posted Minaj’s message, Hood responded in the comments and accepted the offer.

“We most definitely appreciate you @nickiminaj,” wrote Hood. “My son just ran and told me to look at shaderoom. Your comment most certainly just made his day. Yes, my son will be attending college and we can use any help we can get. Prayers are greatly appreciated from you all…Thank you so so much Queen.”

As previously reported, Hood has filed a lawsuit accusing Chicago police officers of false arrest and prosecutors of malicious prosecution. The suit, which seeks more than $50,000 in damages, claims that she and her son suffered serious emotional distress from the experience.





Play



It is, indeed, clear that the only thing Hood’s son was guilty of was defending his mother while she was being viciously attacked. It’s gratifying to see the amount of support the mother and child are receiving since we know how easy it is to criminalize Black people even when they are the victims of a crime and of injustice.

Shout out to Nicki Minaj for being part of that support system, it’s a good look.