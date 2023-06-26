Bossip Video

It’s not everyday that you read a story about a Chicago shooting that ends this way.

According to CBSNews, a mother and son have had the murder charges previously filed against them dropped upon investigation. 35-year-old Carlishia Hood and her 14-year-old son turned themselves in on murder charges last Thursday and now it appears that both are scot free.

Hood and son were at a local restaurant on South Halsted when she got into an argument with a man named Jeremy Brown. Hood texted her son to help her and the boy entered the establishment just in time to see Brown punch his mother three times in the head. The teen immediate drew a firearm and shot Brown in the back. Despite his wounds, Brown fled the restaurant and Hood told her son to follow him and shoot to kill. Brown died later at the hospital.

Hood was a legal concealed carrier with a FOID card (firearms owner identification) and had a right to defend herself from attack. Once Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx watched the surveillance video from the store, she immediately dropped the charges.