Anthony Mackie is now the first actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to speak out about Jonathan Majors‘ abuse allegations.

As previously reported, Majors–who plays the role of Kang in the MCU–was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment over an alleged incident involving an ex-girlfriend.

Throughout the whole ordeal, the actor has maintained his innocence, with his lawyers alleging in a statement: “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” according to The Independent.

While Marvel and its stars have stayed out of the conversation during the news cycle surrounding the allegations against Majors, there’s now one actor who has spoken up in support of him. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie commented on the allegations surrounding Majors in an interview with Inverse earlier this week.

“We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty.’ That’s one of the staples of this country,” Mackie said when asked about Majors’ future involvement in the MCU. “Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing,” he continued. “So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Jonathan Majors is expected to return to court in New York on August 3 for trial. He has now reportedly filed a complaint against his accuser, alleging that he was actually the one who was a victim of abuse at her hands.