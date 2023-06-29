Bossip Video

Black folks play hockey just in case you didn’t know.

In fact, enough Black folks play hockey that the Tennessee State University, a historically Black college and university, has decided to bring the slick sport to their campus in a historic collaboration with the National Hockey League.

According to Blavity, TSU annoucned the launch of their ice hockey program yesterday and becomes the very first HBCU to have such a program.

Tennessee State University, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players Association, and the Nashville Predators, invites members of the media to a press conference at Bridgestone Arena to announce a significant milestone: TSU’s groundbreaking initiative as the first Historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey at the collegiate level.”

As HBCUs look to offer their students and potential applicants a more diverse experience when it comes to athletics, this is just the natural progression of our esteemed education institutions. Last year, Fisk University became the first HBCU to offer women’s gymnastics and Morgan State will be the first to offer men’s Division 1 wrestling this coming fall.

With NIL deals pouring in left and right, it’s a very exciting time to be a college athlete and it’s only right that all types of Black student athletes be able to build their careers at HBCUs in the sport of their choosing.

We love to see it!