In another one of her Instagram Story posts, Sade also shared a private moment she had with his ex-wife, admitting she apologized to her for “her role” in the couple’s divorce.

“I’ve privately APOLOGIZED profusely to Crystal for my role and she is such a strong beautiful FORGIVING woman,” Sade wrote. “But I spoke to a woman who was so confused and broken. BETRAYED. & misunderstood.” She continued, writing: “She is hurting and healing and as hard as he try’s to play tough guy he know he’s hurting deep down inside too. He needs help… (love, support).”

In a separate post on her Instagram Story, Sade went on to address reports about her filing for primary custody and child support after Ne-Yo filed for joint custody and paternity tests of their two boys.

Bagnerise insisted that she is not “demanding child support immediately,” contrary to headlines, also admitting that Ne-Yo “has always been physically, emotionally and FINANCIALLY responsible” for their children since Braiden and Brixton were born in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Sade also explained that her and Ne-Yo are not going through a “nasty battle” and these proceedings are only a formality to change the children’s last name to his.

“I genuinely and wholeheartedly believe that he is going through a midlife crisis and he won’t listen to the FEW OF US who keep trying to help him with accountability and his addiction(s),” she wrote. She went onto blast the father of her two kids for hanging with the wrong “company” that supports and encourages his “erratic and embarrassing behavior and segg addiction.”

Ne-Yo has yet to respond to her claims about his midlife crisis or the company he keeps.