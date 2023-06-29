Sade Bagnerise is opening up about her relationship with Ne-Yo after filing for child support.
The social media influencer took to her Instagram page to share some details about her relationship with the then-married singer.
During his marriage to Crystal Smith, Sade welcomed two children with the “So Sick” Singer, who finalized his divorce in February of this year. In her post, Bagnerise shared video clips of the birth of their two children, including Ne-Yo cutting the umbilical cord of one of the children and the first time he held one of the newborn babies.
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The 2023 BET Awards
-
Reality Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Monique Samuels Filing For Divorce From Chris Samuels
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023, Pt. 2
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Sheer Star Power: Whose Baaawdy Baring BET Awards Look Is Your Fave?
-
Cardi B Reacts To Offset Accusing Her Of Cheating With A Deviant DM Dive: 'Don't Play With Me'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.