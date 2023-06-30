Bossip Video

Happy Friday! We’ve literally gotten our Swagger back – on Apple TV+ that is.

Last week Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series returned to streaming. If you didn’t already watch the first season, Swagger is inspired by Kevin Durant’s youth basketball playing experience on the AAU circuit. The show explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches, and reveals what it’s like to grow up black in America. Season 2 stars Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Tristan Mack Wilds and more.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from episode 2 which went live on Apple TV+ today. In the clip below Solomon Irama, who plays Phil, makes a recruitment visit to Cedar Cove where many of his AAU teammates play.

Watch to see the amazing sell the kids do about their school:

Play

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Jace struggles with a tough situation days away from his 18th birthday—but is he mature enough to handle it?

Season 2 Episode 2 of Swagger is streaming now on Apple TV+. Go check it out and let us know what you think in the comments below!