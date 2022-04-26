Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Mocked On Twitter Following Brooklyn Nets Sweep
The Brooklyn Nets’ season came to an unceremonious end last night when they lost game 4 of their first-round matchup with the relentless Boston Celtics. More than a few people suspected that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wouldn’t be enough to win the series outright but no one honestly expected a clean sweep but alas, here we are. With all the drama that has surrounded BK’s boys in black, specifically with James Harden’s departure and Kyrie Irving’s extended anti-vaccine sabbatical, an 0-4 loss was the straw that broke the slander camel’s back.
It’s finna be a lot of slow singin’ and flower-bringin’ in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/hCfEaEja58
— The Authentic Jason Lee (@HipHopObama) April 24, 2022
As soon as the final buzzer sounded, Twitter overflowed with shady shots at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Some of them are hilarious and some are just plain hell…
LeBron to Kyrie pic.twitter.com/7MTI32ZcAy
— ants (@antzeast1) April 26, 2022
KD and Kyrie’s peers on the court showed nothing but love to the embattled ballers but Twitter isn’t nearly as classy. Twitter is Patrick Beverly in 280 characters or less.
KD and Kyrie hugging it out with Tatum postgame ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rE9kQO4yTZ
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2022
If you’re here for more laughs and jokes at KD and Kyrie’s expense, please, by all means, click through the following pages for several gut-wrenching guffaws! The NBA: We love this game!
Damn KD pic.twitter.com/w4ySQ8nA4x
— Darian Scott (@lordportmore) April 26, 2022
“Damn KD, on Golden State you was the man KD. WTF happened to you.” pic.twitter.com/9KKvYd4eFA
— 👟 (@dirtywhiteups) April 26, 2022
Damn Kd this ain't age well lol pic.twitter.com/XuNDUZPopQ
— Moon2k (@DripSagittarius) April 26, 2022
Damn KD and LeBron both have the same amount of playoff wins this year and Bron chilling in the Maldives rn 🤣🤣🤣 #SWEPT
— 𝙷𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚒𝚎𝙻𝙱𝙹 (@HoodieLBJ) April 26, 2022
Damn KD and the Nets got owned by a YouTuber pic.twitter.com/zUA8AORBjJ
— Flight’s Burner (@FRBurnerAcct) April 26, 2022
