Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Mocked On Twitter Following Brooklyn Nets Sweep

The Brooklyn Nets’ season came to an unceremonious end last night when they lost game 4 of their first-round matchup with the relentless Boston Celtics. More than a few people suspected that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wouldn’t be enough to win the series outright but no one honestly expected a clean sweep but alas, here we are. With all the drama that has surrounded BK’s boys in black, specifically with James Harden’s departure and Kyrie Irving’s extended anti-vaccine sabbatical, an 0-4 loss was the straw that broke the slander camel’s back.

It’s finna be a lot of slow singin’ and flower-bringin’ in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/hCfEaEja58 — The Authentic Jason Lee (@HipHopObama) April 24, 2022

As soon as the final buzzer sounded, Twitter overflowed with shady shots at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Some of them are hilarious and some are just plain hell…

KD and Kyrie’s peers on the court showed nothing but love to the embattled ballers but Twitter isn’t nearly as classy. Twitter is Patrick Beverly in 280 characters or less.

KD and Kyrie hugging it out with Tatum postgame ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rE9kQO4yTZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2022

