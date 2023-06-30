Bossip Video

Things are only looking worse for Jonathan Majors as he awaits his trial over abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend.

Rolling Stone released a report on Thursday, citing “more than 40 people who have known Majors during his time in graduate school, his Hollywood career, and his romantic relationships.”

These sources opened up to the publication about various disturbing details of alleged abuse at the hands of the actor, including nine sources who claimed he allegedly strangled one woman he was dating, going on to say he was mentally and emotionally abusive with her. The woman did not directly speak to Rolling Stone, but two of these sources claimed that while she tried to leave the relationship multiple times and even had an exit plan, she stayed in the relationship.

Another woman linked to the star allegedly told friends that her relationship with Majors was “emotional torture.” A source the woman allegedly confided in about the relationship added that there were moments of “near violence” where the Creed III star would “get filled with rage” and say he “needed to hit something or punch a wall or something of that nature.”

These sources describe Majors as a “complicated, unpredictable, and sometimes violent man, who can switch from charming to cold in a flash.” They also said he allegedly abused two romantic partners, “one physically, both of them emotionally.”

Play

To make matters worse, these allegations of physical, mental, and emotional abuse date as far back as Majors’ time at Yale’s David Geffen School of Drama “and continued to the sets of his movies and TV shows, where production members raised concerns over his treatment of crew.”

“It was pervasively known that he was [a good actor], and that he also would terrorize the people that he had dated,” one of the sources told the publication

In response to this bombshell report, Majors’ team has denied the allegations, insisting the actor did not abuse anyone physically, verbally, or emotionally.