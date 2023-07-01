Bossip Video

Preparing for parenthood is a process, and Naomi Campbell let very few people know she was expecting baby number 2.

As BOSSIP previously reported, supermodel Naomi Campbell recently revealed that she welcomed baby no.2 via a message stating that it’s “never too late” to have a child.

A source close to Campbell also revealed to People that the supermodel “worked on herself” and “really transformed” before welcoming her baby boy. “Naomi came to motherhood later in life because she could never really imagine her life as a mom,” a source tells PEOPLE. “But over the last years, she really worked on herself. She got sober and really transformed.”

“She now has more than enough love to give two children. If you think about it, she’s done everything she’s ever wanted to do, on her own terms. That includes motherhood.”

Campbell welcomed her first child last year at age 50 and encouraged her older friends not to “hesitate” to have children.

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” she told British Vogue as she appeared on March 2022 cover alongside her then 9-month-old daughter.

We know society can make you feel like you have to rush and have kids, but Naomi admitted that she’s encouraging her older friends to have babies as well.

“I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!” she added.

So no worries, ladies, if you don’t have any kids yet. It’s not too late to get started!

Congratulations again to Naomi Campbell!