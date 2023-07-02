Bossip Video

After being a company man his whole career, Damian Lillard has asked for a trade from the Portland Trailblazers.

When it comes to being loyal in professional sports no one has encompassed that more than Damian Lillard. For 11 seasons he has put his faith in the Portland Trailblazers’ front office and every summer when fans think he will try to force his way out or leave the team, he gave them nothing but reassurance. The seven-time all-star has always said he would never “run from the grind” and wants a championship in Portland but according to NBA.com, the time has finally come for Dame to do what’s best for Dame.

Today he officially requested a trade from the Portland Trailblazers and perhaps the only people that are shocked are the Blazers’ higher-ups who want the basketball player to stay.

“We have been clear that we want Dame here, but he notified us today he wants out and he’d prefer to play someplace else,” Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said in a statement distributed by the team. “What has not changed for us is that we’re committed to winning, and we are going to do what’s best for the team in pursuit of that goal.”

Allegedly Dame has been meeting with the front office since the off-season started asking for roaster upgrades to help win a championship and when that didn’t happen, he set his sights on the Miami Heat.

Reportedly the 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are also in the front runnings to win the Dame bidding war.