Chef Curry was cookin’ on Dame Time last night!

Last night, it was Steph Curry‘s world and we were just living in it. The baby-faced-assassin who isn’t so baby-faced anymore took Damian Lillard the Portland Trailblazers to task and set some records in the process. First and foremost, he scored 62 points which marks his personal best as well as Warriors franchise best by eclipsing teammate Klay Thompson’s 60-point effort several years ago on December 5, 2016.

Additionally, Steph christened the new home court in the Chase Center with the all-time scoring record inside the San Francisco stadium. Lastly, Curry set his own record for free throws as he went to the stripe 19 times and netting 18 of those attempts. There was absolutely nothing the Blazers could do to stop him.

When asked post-game about Klay’s tweet, Yahoo! Sports reports that Steph replied:

“I haven’t talked to him yet,” Curry said. “I’ll call him on the way home, but I appreciated the tweet. I’ve been chasing to get in the club since he did it. Takes one to know one, so I appreciate it.”

If you weren’t watching the game or haven’t seen the highlights then we HIGHLY suggest you press play on the video below and take in the greatness that is Stephen Curry from Davidson University. Hell, even if you were watching and have already seen the highlights, it’s worth watching again.

Crazy thing about it is that we could easily see him repeating this performance sometime this year. Don’t believe us? Just watch. Whoo!