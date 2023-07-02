The 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® is continuing and celebs are sizzling in NOLA.

Temperatures in New Orleans are sky-high but the crowds keep coming to see A-listers who represent the best in Blackness spanning from music to television to politics.

The Ernest N. Memorial Convention Center has been flooded with stars who are connecting with fans while promoting their projects.

Included in that group is the cast of The Color Purple; Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks.

The gorgeous girls were joined by their director Blitz Bazawule and (of course) Oprah Winfrey who revived the classic film into a musical with Steven Spielberg.

The group spoke on the main stage for a panel titled “Page to the Stage and Beyond: A Discussion of the nearly 40-Year Legacy and Impact of The Color Purple.”

They also flaunted extravagantly fly fashions much to the delight of Essence fest attendees.

Also seen on the Essence Fest scene was Vice President Kamala Harris who joined the Global Black Economic Forum™ Headquarters Stage.

