While we already celebrated our true independence on Juneteenth, if you’re celebrating the 4th of July, we’ve got a hand-picked cocktail guide. These drinks vary from fruity frozen drinks to boozy Capri Sun-style pouches perfect for a cookout. Remember to drink responsibly, use highly-quality cups like Riedel’s Glassware and enjoy your time off of work.

BOSSIP’s Ultimate 4th of July Cocktail Guide

Martini & Rossi Americano

Ingredients:

1 oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter

1 oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino

3 oz Soda water

Orange wedge

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Pour in the Rubino and Bitter, and top up with soda water. Stir gently, then garnish with an orange wedge. Enjoy!

Aberfeldy Stars & Stripes Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz Aberfeldy 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

2 Lemon Wedges

6-8 Fresh Mint Leaves

½ oz local honey syrup (2:1 local honey: boiling water. Mix to fully integrate and let cool before using)

Method: Muddle lemon, mint, and honey in a shaker tin and then add ABERFELDY 12-Year-Old. Add ice and shake vigorously before straining into chilled glass over ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.

BACARDÍ Miami Vice

Ingredients:

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Superior or Coconut Flavored Rum

1.25 oz Coconut Cream

1.25 oz Pineapple juice

1 cup of (crushed) ice

Method: Combine the Piña Colada ingredients in a blender and blend into a slushy consistency. In a separate blender combine the Strawberry Daiquiri ingredients and blend into a slushy consistency. Pour both blended cocktails side by side or layered into a single glass.

Fiesta Americana

Created by Milagro Ambassador Luis Lopez

Ingredients:

5 muddled strawberries at the bottom of the glass

2 parts Milagro Silver Tequila

2 parts coco cream

¾ parts lemon juice

1 part pineapple juice

¼ part agave nectar

Method: Garnish with buzz ball rim (blue), shake, strain over fresh ice, and serve in a tall glass.

Campante Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz Mezcal Campante

1 oz Aperol Aperitivo (or alternative)

1 oz fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

.30 oz agave syrup

3 oz club soda

Method: Combine all ingredients except the club soda in a wine glass. Add ice to the top of the glass and stir quickly to combine. Top with club soda and add a lemon leaf for garnish.

Lobos 1707 Tequila Blushed Martini

Ingredients:

2oz of Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila

.5oz Lillet Rose

.75oz Elderflower Syrup

.5oz Lemon Juice

Method: Pre-shake ingredients with muddled strawberries. Serve double strained into a coupe glass. Garnish options: smoked salt rim with a strawberry fan

DANS LE JARDIN MARTINI COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

3 oz GREY GOOSE® Classic Martini Cocktail in a Bottle

+ 3 Thin Cucumber Slices

+ Sprig of Fresh Basil

Method: In a cocktail shaker, add ice, three thin cucumber slices, GREY GOOSE® Classic Martini Cocktail liquid, and fresh basil. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a cucumber spear and a sprig of basil

THE DIRTIEST MARTINI COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

3 oz GREY GOOSE® Classic Martini Cocktail in a Bottle

½ oz Olive Brine

3 Olives (Muddling)

+ 3 Olives (Garnish)

Method: Muddle a few olives in the bottom of a cocktail shaker and add a splash of high-quality olive brine. Add the liquid and ice cubes and shake for 30 seconds. Strain straight into a martini cocktail glass. Garnish with three olives.

DeLeón Prickly Pear Paloma

Ingredients:

½ oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila

¾ oz Agave Nectar Syrup

1 oz Prickly Pear Puree

1 oz Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

Splash of Sparkling Water

Method: Add DeLeón Tequila Reposado, agave syrup, prickly pear, grapefruit, lime, and ice into a shaker. Shake and strain into the ice-filled rimmed glass. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with sea salt and a grapefruit peel.

PATRÓN EL CIELO Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO

0.5 oz MARTINI Ambrato Vermouth

0.5 oz Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth

3 dashes of Orange bitters

Method: Add all to a mixing glass, and stir with ice. Pour neat into a chilled Nick & Nora glass, and garnish with an orange twist.

Belvedere Vodka’s “The Zesty One”

Ingredients:

1.5oz Belvedere Vodka

2/3oz Lime Juice

1/3oz Sugar Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake over cubed ice. Fine strain into chilled coupette. Garnish with lime zest.

Hoop Tea Pouches

A very simple drink that comes in an easy-to-use pouch that’s shareable, easy to pour, and most importantly has a resealable nozzle. Also comes in a 12-pack or 3-liter if the pouches do not work for you.

Flavors: Original, Mango, Watermelon, and Peach.

Available in both 12-pack (12-ounce) cans and made-to-share, 3-liter (12 servings) pouches that feature a convenient handle and easy-to-pour, resealable nozzle. Need help locating a Hoop Tea near you? Click Here. Need it delivered? Click Here.

Banana Peel Old Fashioned

By Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

2 parts Monkey Shoulder

1/4 part rich Banana simple

3 dashes of black walnut bitters

Method: Stir, pour over ice, and add a banana for garnish.

Buchanan’s Pina on the Rocks

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Buchanan’s Pineapple​

Chamoy and Tajín rim​

Lime wheel garnish

Method: Rim rocks glass with chamoy and Tajín. Pour Buchanan’s Pineapple into a rocks glass over a single large ice cube. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Filthy Cherry Pim’s

Ingredients:

750ml Pimm’s No.1 (25.4 oz)

8oz Filthy® Margarita Mix

2oz Filthy® Black Cherry Syrup

12oz Ginger ale

12 Cucumber slices

12 Lemon slices

12 Orange slices

Method: Fill a pitcher with ice and add all ingredients, first the fruit then the liquids. Stir then pour over a wine glass with ice. Garnish with slices of cucumber and lemon, and garnish with a Filthy® Black Cherry.

PATRÓN Silver Ranch Water

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

.75 oz lime juice

12 oz bottle of sparkling mineral water

.75 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur (optional)

Method: Combine Patrón silver and lime juice in a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with your preferred sparkling mineral water and stir gently to combine. Optional: 0.75 Citrónge Orange Liqueur (The original recipe also added 0.75 Oz of Citrónge Orange Liqueur – which you can add with the silver and lime juice if you’d like)

Malibu “Hello Spring” Spritz

Ingredients:

1 Part Malibu Original

4 Parts Sparkling Rosé

1/2 Part fresh strawberries, muddled

Mint leaf sprig and sliced strawberries for garnish

Method: Add Malibu and fresh strawberry purée into a glass. Add ice cubes and top up with sparkling rosé wine. Mix together gently. Garnish with sliced strawberries and mint sprig.

Campari Spritz

Ingredients:

2 parts Campari

3 parts Cinzano Prosecco

1 part Soda Water

Ice

Orange slice garnish

Premium touch: Orange peel garnish

Method: Fill the wine glass with ice. Add Prosecco, Campari and soda water. Garnish with an orange slice.

Aperol 3-2-1 Spritz

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

3 shots of Aperol

2 shots Cinzano Prosecco

1 shot of Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

Slice of orange

Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol In a Stemmed Ballon glass. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

Rose Spritz

Ingredients:

3oz Martini & Rossi Sparkling Rose

2oz. Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter

Method: Combine both ingredients in a balloon glass filled with ice. Garnish with a strawberry or orange slice and enjoy!

CÎROC Honey Melon Fizz

Ingredients:

1.75 oz CÎROC Honey Melon

2 oz Lemonade

1 oz Club Soda

Splash Cranberry Juice

Method: Add CÎROC Honey Melon, Lemonade, Club Soda, and a splash of Cranberry Juice in a highball glass filled with ice. Stir and garnish with Fresh Mint and a Lemon Wheel.