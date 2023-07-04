While we already celebrated our true independence on Juneteenth, if you’re celebrating the 4th of July, we’ve got a hand-picked cocktail guide. These drinks vary from fruity frozen drinks to boozy Capri Sun-style pouches perfect for a cookout. Remember to drink responsibly, use highly-quality cups like Riedel’s Glassware and enjoy your time off of work.
BOSSIP’s Ultimate 4th of July Cocktail Guide
Martini & Rossi Americano
Ingredients:
1 oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter
1 oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino
3 oz Soda water
Orange wedge
Method: Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Pour in the Rubino and Bitter, and top up with soda water. Stir gently, then garnish with an orange wedge. Enjoy!
Aberfeldy Stars & Stripes Smash
Ingredients:
2 oz Aberfeldy 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
2 Lemon Wedges
6-8 Fresh Mint Leaves
½ oz local honey syrup (2:1 local honey: boiling water. Mix to fully integrate and let cool before using)
Method: Muddle lemon, mint, and honey in a shaker tin and then add ABERFELDY 12-Year-Old. Add ice and shake vigorously before straining into chilled glass over ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.
BACARDÍ Miami Vice
Ingredients:
1.5 oz BACARDÍ Superior or Coconut Flavored Rum
1.25 oz Coconut Cream
1.25 oz Pineapple juice
1 cup of (crushed) ice
Method: Combine the Piña Colada ingredients in a blender and blend into a slushy consistency. In a separate blender combine the Strawberry Daiquiri ingredients and blend into a slushy consistency. Pour both blended cocktails side by side or layered into a single glass.
Fiesta Americana
Created by Milagro Ambassador Luis Lopez
Ingredients:
5 muddled strawberries at the bottom of the glass
2 parts Milagro Silver Tequila
2 parts coco cream
¾ parts lemon juice
1 part pineapple juice
¼ part agave nectar
Method: Garnish with buzz ball rim (blue), shake, strain over fresh ice, and serve in a tall glass.
Campante Spritz
Ingredients:
1 oz Mezcal Campante
1 oz Aperol Aperitivo (or alternative)
1 oz fresh squeezed grapefruit juice
.30 oz agave syrup
3 oz club soda
Method: Combine all ingredients except the club soda in a wine glass. Add ice to the top of the glass and stir quickly to combine. Top with club soda and add a lemon leaf for garnish.
Lobos 1707 Tequila Blushed Martini
Ingredients:
2oz of Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila
.5oz Lillet Rose
.75oz Elderflower Syrup
.5oz Lemon Juice
Method: Pre-shake ingredients with muddled strawberries. Serve double strained into a coupe glass. Garnish options: smoked salt rim with a strawberry fan
DANS LE JARDIN MARTINI COCKTAIL
Ingredients:
3 oz GREY GOOSE® Classic Martini Cocktail in a Bottle
+ 3 Thin Cucumber Slices
+ Sprig of Fresh Basil
Method: In a cocktail shaker, add ice, three thin cucumber slices, GREY GOOSE® Classic Martini Cocktail liquid, and fresh basil. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a cucumber spear and a sprig of basil
THE DIRTIEST MARTINI COCKTAIL
Ingredients:
3 oz GREY GOOSE® Classic Martini Cocktail in a Bottle
½ oz Olive Brine
3 Olives (Muddling)
+ 3 Olives (Garnish)
Method: Muddle a few olives in the bottom of a cocktail shaker and add a splash of high-quality olive brine. Add the liquid and ice cubes and shake for 30 seconds. Strain straight into a martini cocktail glass. Garnish with three olives.
DeLeón Prickly Pear Paloma
Ingredients:
½ oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila
¾ oz Agave Nectar Syrup
1 oz Prickly Pear Puree
1 oz Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
½ oz Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice
Splash of Sparkling Water
Method: Add DeLeón Tequila Reposado, agave syrup, prickly pear, grapefruit, lime, and ice into a shaker. Shake and strain into the ice-filled rimmed glass. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with sea salt and a grapefruit peel.
PATRÓN EL CIELO Martini
Ingredients:
2 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO
0.5 oz MARTINI Ambrato Vermouth
0.5 oz Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth
3 dashes of Orange bitters
Method: Add all to a mixing glass, and stir with ice. Pour neat into a chilled Nick & Nora glass, and garnish with an orange twist.
Belvedere Vodka’s “The Zesty One”
Ingredients:
1.5oz Belvedere Vodka
2/3oz Lime Juice
1/3oz Sugar Syrup
Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake over cubed ice. Fine strain into chilled coupette. Garnish with lime zest.
Hoop Tea Pouches
A very simple drink that comes in an easy-to-use pouch that’s shareable, easy to pour, and most importantly has a resealable nozzle. Also comes in a 12-pack or 3-liter if the pouches do not work for you.
Flavors: Original, Mango, Watermelon, and Peach.
Available in both 12-pack (12-ounce) cans and made-to-share, 3-liter (12 servings) pouches that feature a convenient handle and easy-to-pour, resealable nozzle. Need help locating a Hoop Tea near you? Click Here. Need it delivered? Click Here.
Banana Peel Old Fashioned
By Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador
Ingredients:
2 parts Monkey Shoulder
1/4 part rich Banana simple
3 dashes of black walnut bitters
Method: Stir, pour over ice, and add a banana for garnish.
Buchanan’s Pina on the Rocks
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Buchanan’s Pineapple
Chamoy and Tajín rim
Lime wheel garnish
Method: Rim rocks glass with chamoy and Tajín. Pour Buchanan’s Pineapple into a rocks glass over a single large ice cube. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Filthy Cherry Pim’s
Ingredients:
750ml Pimm’s No.1 (25.4 oz)
8oz Filthy® Margarita Mix
2oz Filthy® Black Cherry Syrup
12oz Ginger ale
12 Cucumber slices
12 Lemon slices
12 Orange slices
Method: Fill a pitcher with ice and add all ingredients, first the fruit then the liquids. Stir then pour over a wine glass with ice. Garnish with slices of cucumber and lemon, and garnish with a Filthy® Black Cherry.
PATRÓN Silver Ranch Water
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Patrón Silver
.75 oz lime juice
12 oz bottle of sparkling mineral water
.75 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur (optional)
Method: Combine Patrón silver and lime juice in a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with your preferred sparkling mineral water and stir gently to combine. Optional: 0.75 Citrónge Orange Liqueur (The original recipe also added 0.75 Oz of Citrónge Orange Liqueur – which you can add with the silver and lime juice if you’d like)
Malibu “Hello Spring” Spritz
Ingredients:
1 Part Malibu Original
4 Parts Sparkling Rosé
1/2 Part fresh strawberries, muddled
Mint leaf sprig and sliced strawberries for garnish
Method: Add Malibu and fresh strawberry purée into a glass. Add ice cubes and top up with sparkling rosé wine. Mix together gently. Garnish with sliced strawberries and mint sprig.
Campari Spritz
Ingredients:
2 parts Campari
3 parts Cinzano Prosecco
1 part Soda Water
Ice
Orange slice garnish
Premium touch: Orange peel garnish
Method: Fill the wine glass with ice. Add Prosecco, Campari and soda water. Garnish with an orange slice.
Aperol 3-2-1 Spritz
Ingredients:
Ice cubes
3 shots of Aperol
2 shots Cinzano Prosecco
1 shot of Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)
Slice of orange
Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol In a Stemmed Ballon glass. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.
Rose Spritz
Ingredients:
3oz Martini & Rossi Sparkling Rose
2oz. Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter
Method: Combine both ingredients in a balloon glass filled with ice. Garnish with a strawberry or orange slice and enjoy!
CÎROC Honey Melon Fizz
Ingredients:
1.75 oz CÎROC Honey Melon
2 oz Lemonade
1 oz Club Soda
Splash Cranberry Juice
Method: Add CÎROC Honey Melon, Lemonade, Club Soda, and a splash of Cranberry Juice in a highball glass filled with ice. Stir and garnish with Fresh Mint and a Lemon Wheel.
