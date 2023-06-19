Bossip Video
Juneteenth, our true Independence Day, is here, let us rejoice and support Black businesses.

Pattern Beauty

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for PATTERN Beauty / Getty

The oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery is officially here, so it’s time for BOSSIP’s annual Best In Black-Owned gift guide.

Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19th and declared a federal holiday by President Biden in 2021, is a time when we celebrate the slaves of Galveston, Texas finally learning of their freedom years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

It’s also a time when we can commemorate being Black by fellowshipping, sending someone a gift, and working on ways to create generational wealth in the Black community.

 

 

The first Juneteenth in 1866 was celebrated with food and singing, and allegedly slaves “threw their rags into the river” and dressed as freedmen after learning that they were free.

While you might not be getting dressed up for Juneteenth 2023, you might be looking to celebrate Juneteenth in style by putting the power of the Black dollar to work. If that’s the case, this is the gift guide for you.

BOSSIP’s “Best In Black Owned” includes makeup, skincare, clothes, alcohol, home goods, accessories, and more.

 

Just like in 2020, 2021, and 20222, the list is not comprehensive and is consistently being updated; let us know in the comments other black-owned brands to support!

 

 

Makeup, Skincare & Nails

Topicals—TikTokers are loving Topicals. This Black-owned brand continues to go viral via influencers who swear by the brand’s brightening and cleansing serum for hyperpigmentation and discoloration. The brand claims that 100% of participants that tested the serum saw an overall improvement in their skin.

 

Juvia’s Place

Mented Cosmetics

The Lip Bar

Cream Blends

AMI COLÉ—Founded by Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, Ami Colé is the beauty brand that’s dedicated to creating high-quality makeup for melanin-rich skin.

Kubra Kay Skincare

IMAN Cosmetics

Coloured Raine

Pat McGrath Labs

The Glamatory

Black Opal

skinBUTTR—Created by model/entrepreneur Tatiana Elizabeth, SkinBUTTR is a skincare collection that ranges from body butters and toners to scrubs.

Dipology—Dip Powder Nail Kits

Sassy Nails Studio—Press On Nails

Press Me Pretty-–Press On Nails

Pressologie—Press On Nails

Mischo Beauty—Nail Polish

OOO Polish—Nail Polish

Unsun Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen 

Clothing

Nikki Greene—Created by Dominique Side, Nikki Green is a high-end women’s collection that is 100% vegan and aims to work towards higher levels of sustainability. The fully vegan line features ready-to-wear, gowns, tops, pants, denim, and accessories, bringing luxury earth-friendly materials, custom hardware, and figure-enhancing cuts to a new generation of chic, environmentally conscious shoppers.

Nikki Green

Source: Nikki Green / Courtesy

 

BFyne—Swimsuits

The Natural Swim

Curvy Fox–Swimsuits & Lingerie 

Chimzi
The Mie-— A lifestyle brand focused on resort wear that provides design and fashion made to be nature-friendly. All of their clothes are locally made by seamstresses and artisans in Lagos.

 

 

Fruition Hat Co.

Ashli James Collection –Head Wraps & Face Masks

Support Black Colleges

Shapes Design Company-–HBCU, Black Movie & TV Show Inspired Buttons and tees.

The Lavish Brand—Lingerie 

Love Vera—Lingerie

L’AVIYE

Melange Mode

Fe Noel

Ofuure 

NudeBarre—Intimates, bodywear, and hosiery made in 12 shades of nude to match all skin tones often worn by celebs like Lizzo and Doja Cat.

Brandon Blackwood

Telfar 

Hogoè Kpessou- —unique handbags designed by Hogoè Kpessou.

Food, Alcohol & Other

Mama’s Biscuits— A black-owned, women-led brand offering America’s first gourmet biscuits.

Owned by “biscuit darling” Lesley Riley, the brand has garnered partnerships with various big box stores such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, and more. Lesley also gives back to the community by partnering with local agencies for her Feeding Faith Initiative to mentor entrepreneurs in the brand new Mama’s Biscuits Culinary Incubator that lives on the campus of Hagerstown Community College in Maryland.

Culture Tags

Brown Estate Wines

Equiano Rum—the world’s first premium-aged African and Caribbean rum company is award-winning and has a goal of respecting rums’ past, crafting its future, challenging boundaries, while celebrating freedom as they go.

Equiano Rum

Source: Equiano Rum / Courtesy

In honor of its namesake, 18th century writer, abolitionist, and entrepreneur, Olaudah Equiano, 5% of total company profits $2 of every bottle sold through equianorum.com goes towards Equiano Rum Co.’s charitable grant dedicated to helping raise awareness of global injustices.

La Fête Rosé

McBride Sisters—Black Girl Magic Wine

Uncle Nearest

Ezra Coffee—Speciality coffee line that combines coffee history and culture.

HAIRBRELLA 

Canna Haute—Black-owned CBD oil

B. Condoms—The only Black-owned condom brand

PO’ UP! Card Game—created by a Black woman, PO’ UP! Card Game is a party game that celebrates the legacy, culture, and traditions of Black college students and graduates. It’s all about reliving those memorable college days and toasting to Black Excellence. Whether you attended an HBCU like Howard or a PWI like Harvard, this game brings the spirit of homecoming to any gathering, a release notes.

Home Goods

Joe & Monroe—–a luxury candle line created by Joyaa, a millennial originally from Chicago, IL, the brand says that their candles were made through the joining of art and science and feature signature scents like Tobacco + Teakwood, and Pineapple Sage.

Cadence Candle Co

Karibe Company-–Black-owned cookware

Estelle Colored Glass–A Black-owned luxury brand of hand-blown and specialty made colored glass.

Lit Brooklyn

Ani & Co Candles–a vegan, eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and phthalate-free candle line.

EWE Candles

Nine Candles Galore

Harlem Candle Company

Karen Jai Home—a luxe Black-owned home accessories line

Haircare

Pattern Beauty—Tracee Ellis Ross’ brand has been in business and buzzing since 2018. She offers a variety of products including conditioners that vary from lightweight to heavy, scalp serum and a treatment mask.

Pattern Beauty

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for PATTERN Beauty / Getty

The brand’s best selling Palo Santo Leave-In Conditioner is now available exclusively at Sephora.

EDEN Bodyworks

 

Jasmine Lawrence founded her popular brand after suffering from terrible chemical burns as a result of a relaxer. EDEN Bodyworks offers products that target breakage, dryness, itchy scalp and other issues.

 

Camille Rose Naturals

Nancy’s Kitchen Products

Karen’s Body Beautiful

Oyin Handmade

The DOUX

PLANTMADE!—Ama Amo-Agyei created PLANTMADE! after struggling with hair loss caused by alopecia. She blended her science background with ancient Ayurvedic and African ingredients inspired by her Ghanaian heritage and offers products like “Inches Hair & Beard Oi” to help regrowth and repair damaged strands and “Soil Souffle” hand-whipped butter and herbs in this rich mask add volume and density.

Alikay Naturals

Jane Carter Solutions

Design Essentials “Brush with the Best”

Pattern Beauty

CURLS
This natural hair, and eco-friendly beauty brand has been around for years and people still flock to it for good reason.

Founded by Mahisha Dellinger, a former Marketing Manager at a Fortune 500 Company, she created a new brand that resonates with women like her and offers curl nourishing products. CURLS’ collections like Blueberry Bliss and Poppin’ Pineapple are used on the likes of Doja Cat and Cardi B.

For Juneteenth, CURLS’ starter kit is on sale for $63.

