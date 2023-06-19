Juneteenth, our true Independence Day, is here, let us rejoice and support Black businesses.
The oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery is officially here, so it’s time for BOSSIP’s annual Best In Black-Owned gift guide.
Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19th and declared a federal holiday by President Biden in 2021, is a time when we celebrate the slaves of Galveston, Texas finally learning of their freedom years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
It’s also a time when we can commemorate being Black by fellowshipping, sending someone a gift, and working on ways to create generational wealth in the Black community.
The first Juneteenth in 1866 was celebrated with food and singing, and allegedly slaves “threw their rags into the river” and dressed as freedmen after learning that they were free.
While you might not be getting dressed up for Juneteenth 2023, you might be looking to celebrate Juneteenth in style by putting the power of the Black dollar to work. If that’s the case, this is the gift guide for you.
BOSSIP’s “Best In Black Owned” includes makeup, skincare, clothes, alcohol, home goods, accessories, and more.
Just like in 2020, 2021, and 20222, the list is not comprehensive and is consistently being updated; let us know in the comments other black-owned brands to support!
Makeup, Skincare & Nails
Topicals—TikTokers are loving Topicals. This Black-owned brand continues to go viral via influencers who swear by the brand’s brightening and cleansing serum for hyperpigmentation and discoloration. The brand claims that 100% of participants that tested the serum saw an overall improvement in their skin.
AMI COLÉ—Founded by Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, Ami Colé is the beauty brand that’s dedicated to creating high-quality makeup for melanin-rich skin.
skinBUTTR—Created by model/entrepreneur Tatiana Elizabeth, SkinBUTTR is a skincare collection that ranges from body butters and toners to scrubs.
Dipology—Dip Powder Nail Kits
Sassy Nails Studio—Press On Nails
Press Me Pretty-–Press On Nails
Pressologie—Press On Nails
Mischo Beauty—Nail Polish
OOO Polish—Nail Polish
Clothing
Nikki Greene—Created by Dominique Side, Nikki Green is a high-end women’s collection that is 100% vegan and aims to work towards higher levels of sustainability. The fully vegan line features ready-to-wear, gowns, tops, pants, denim, and accessories, bringing luxury earth-friendly materials, custom hardware, and figure-enhancing cuts to a new generation of chic, environmentally conscious shoppers.
Curvy Fox–Swimsuits & Lingerie
Chimzi
The Mie-— A lifestyle brand focused on resort wear that provides design and fashion made to be nature-friendly. All of their clothes are locally made by seamstresses and artisans in Lagos.
Ashli James Collection –Head Wraps & Face Masks
Shapes Design Company-–HBCU, Black Movie & TV Show Inspired Buttons and tees.
NudeBarre—Intimates, bodywear, and hosiery made in 12 shades of nude to match all skin tones often worn by celebs like Lizzo and Doja Cat.
Hogoè Kpessou- —unique handbags designed by Hogoè Kpessou.
Food, Alcohol & Other
Mama’s Biscuits— A black-owned, women-led brand offering America’s first gourmet biscuits.
Owned by “biscuit darling” Lesley Riley, the brand has garnered partnerships with various big box stores such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, and more. Lesley also gives back to the community by partnering with local agencies for her Feeding Faith Initiative to mentor entrepreneurs in the brand new Mama’s Biscuits Culinary Incubator that lives on the campus of Hagerstown Community College in Maryland.
Equiano Rum—the world’s first premium-aged African and Caribbean rum company is award-winning and has a goal of respecting rums’ past, crafting its future, challenging boundaries, while celebrating freedom as they go.
In honor of its namesake, 18th century writer, abolitionist, and entrepreneur, Olaudah Equiano, 5% of total company profits $2 of every bottle sold through equianorum.com goes towards Equiano Rum Co.’s charitable grant dedicated to helping raise awareness of global injustices.
McBride Sisters—Black Girl Magic Wine
Ezra Coffee—Speciality coffee line that combines coffee history and culture.
Canna Haute—Black-owned CBD oil
B. Condoms—The only Black-owned condom brand
PO’ UP! Card Game—created by a Black woman, PO’ UP! Card Game is a party game that celebrates the legacy, culture, and traditions of Black college students and graduates. It’s all about reliving those memorable college days and toasting to Black Excellence. Whether you attended an HBCU like Howard or a PWI like Harvard, this game brings the spirit of homecoming to any gathering, a release notes.
Home Goods
Joe & Monroe—–a luxury candle line created by Joyaa, a millennial originally from Chicago, IL, the brand says that their candles were made through the joining of art and science and feature signature scents like Tobacco + Teakwood, and Pineapple Sage.
Karibe Company-–Black-owned cookware
Estelle Colored Glass–A Black-owned luxury brand of hand-blown and specialty made colored glass.
Ani & Co Candles–a vegan, eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and phthalate-free candle line.
Karen Jai Home—a luxe Black-owned home accessories line
Haircare
Pattern Beauty—Tracee Ellis Ross’ brand has been in business and buzzing since 2018. She offers a variety of products including conditioners that vary from lightweight to heavy, scalp serum and a treatment mask.
The brand’s best selling Palo Santo Leave-In Conditioner is now available exclusively at Sephora.
Jasmine Lawrence founded her popular brand after suffering from terrible chemical burns as a result of a relaxer. EDEN Bodyworks offers products that target breakage, dryness, itchy scalp and other issues.
PLANTMADE!—Ama Amo-Agyei created PLANTMADE! after struggling with hair loss caused by alopecia. She blended her science background with ancient Ayurvedic and African ingredients inspired by her Ghanaian heritage and offers products like “Inches Hair & Beard Oi” to help regrowth and repair damaged strands and “Soil Souffle” hand-whipped butter and herbs in this rich mask add volume and density.
Design Essentials “Brush with the Best”
CURLS
This natural hair, and eco-friendly beauty brand has been around for years and people still flock to it for good reason.
Founded by Mahisha Dellinger, a former Marketing Manager at a Fortune 500 Company, she created a new brand that resonates with women like her and offers curl nourishing products. CURLS’ collections like Blueberry Bliss and Poppin’ Pineapple are used on the likes of Doja Cat and Cardi B.
For Juneteenth, CURLS’ starter kit is on sale for $63.
Continue Slideshow
-
Twitter Drags Azealia Banks Into The Ashy Armpits Of Hell Over ‘Nasty’ Comments About Jacky Oh’s Tragic Passing
-
Technical Stomp Out: Joseline Hernandez Arrested For Backstage Big Lex Beatdown At Mayweather vs. Gotti
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023
-
Whew Lawd: The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Stephen A. Smith Expresses Concern After Paul Pierce Brings Alleged Escort On Showtime Livestream -- 'That's How You Want Us To See You, Champ? Please Stop'
-
New Couple??? Drake Hard Launches New Boo Lilah Pi, The 'Impossible To Duplicate' Kim K Look-Alike Accused Of 'Blackfishing'
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023, Pt. 2
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.