The stars were in the building to support Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, as she tied the knot this week.

Carter married her longtime partner Roxanne Wiltshire in New York City over the weekend, according to reports from TMZ, which published photos from the event.

The celebration was filled with A-list attendees including Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, their daughter Blue Ivy, and other big celebrity names like Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry and Robin Roberts.

Bey showed off her look for the wedding in an Instagram post, wearing an understated peach-colored outfit that features a corseted Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit and a matching skirt. She completed the ensemble with a feathered jacket, a matching lace purse and some earrings.

Blue Ivy was seen in photos looking all grown up as she wore a floor-length sage green silk Reformation gown. The 11-year-old stood almost as tall as her mother, adding a necklace and a pair of strappy heels to finish off her look.

Jay-Z first opened up about his mother coming out to him as a lesbian on a track called “Smile” back in 2017.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take,” Hov rapped in the song. “Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let ’em eat cake.”

A year later, during his appearance on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix, the Brooklyn native revealed that he actually did shed tears of joy when his mother shared with him that she had fallen in love.

“Imagine having to live your life as someone else and you think you’re protecting your kids,” he explained in 2018. “For her to sit in front of me and tell me ‘I think I love someone,’ I really cried…I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free.”

Congrats to Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire on finding their happily ever after!