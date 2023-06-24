Bossip Video

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour brought out all the stars and, most recently, a face fans haven’t seen in a really long time: Rumi Carter!

Beyoncé kicked off her first solo world tour in seven years in mid-May. She is currently touring in the United Kingdom. The concert features songs from her latest album Renaissance like “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” “Pure/Honey,” and “Plastic Off the Sofa.” Of course, the set list also includes the classic hits that have defined Beyoncé’s iconic career.

During her stop in Amsterdam, Netherlands, fans in the crowd quickly noticed a special guest — Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s daughter Rumi Carter.

The 6-year-old sat in the audience with her dad as she sang along and watched her mother perform. The viral clip shows Rumi repeating her mother’s lyrics, ‘Hey, Mrs. Carter’ as she waved at her mother on stage. JAY-Z watched as a proud father and flashed a smile.

Fans know it’s very rare to spot Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir, out and about.

Blue Ivy, on the other hand, became a little star of her own, dancing beside her mom on the Renaissance World Tour.

Rumi was in attendance a few weeks ago during Beyoncé’s stop in Paris. She watched with her friend from a private suite as her older sister performed alongside their mother. She was seen holding a sign that read, “We Love You, Blue!”.

The Renaissance World Tour hits the United States on July 12th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Did you cop tickets to see Beyoncé? Let us know below!