Nelly is living one hell of a life and we can exclusively report that it only gets better. Not only is he back in the good graces of his forever-fine ex-girlfriend Ashanti, but he has also become the proud new owner of 50 million United States dollars.

BOSSIP spoke exclusively with a source very close to the “Hot In Herre” rapper and they informed us that Nelly has inked a deal with HarbourView Equity Partners for 50% of his chart-topping catalog which includes records like the aforementioned Neptunes-produced smash and others like “Ride Wit me” and “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland.

The good life doesn’t stop there though, Nelly is also back in the studio recording Heartland 2, the follow-up to his first successful country-inspired album Heartland which produced a triple-platinum hit “Lil Bit” and a collab with Black country music star Breland. Word is that all the featured artists on Heartland 2 will be women and can only imagine who he’s going to call in to help him spread his jammin’ a** yee-haw agenda.

Beyond the music and the money, the diamond-selling musician has taken an interest in the spirit business and has launched a moonshine brand called “MoShine” that blends Nelly’s hip-hop roots with his passion for country music and culture. To say that this brotha has a lot on his plate is an understatement but only the strong survive in this music game and looks like the man born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. is as brolic as he’s ever been.