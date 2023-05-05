Despite reports that former couple Nelly and Ashanti are back on, the musicians’ rekindled relationship might not be as serious as fans think.

While the longtime friends and collaborators have been fueling reconciliation rumors with their joint spottings lately, things between the two seem to remain fairly casual. A source close to the pair told PEOPLE that the on-off exes “have been touring and performing together and just hanging.”

News of the could-be-couple reportedly taking it slow comes after Ashanti and Nelly were seen at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match in Las Vegas last month. A viral video shows the exes looking cozy together as they sat ringside, also seen holding hands after the fight.

Despite PEOPLE’s reports that they’re “just hanging,” a source told ET earlier this week that “Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy.”

Another source told the outlet, “Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together.”

The 42-year-old “Foolish singer and the “Hot In Herre” singer, 48, started their relationship way back in 2003. They went on to have an on-again, off-again romance before officially calling it quits in 2013.

In February 2022, Nelly shared that time healed all the past wounds between him and Ashanti, but said the two of them were just friends.

“Time does wonders for a lot of different things,” he told ET at the GRAMMYs. “And time is one those things that allows you time to reflect on what’s what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults. So I think we both did that and it’s cool that we just friends.”

Later that year, in December, fans further questioned the status of their relationship after Ashanti appeared onstage with Nelly at the Power 98.3 and 96.1’s Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona. Following that performance, Ashanti appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she was asked about her reaction to fans wanting her to get back with the rapper.

“My reaction was ‘wow,'” she told Andy Cohen. “It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that.”

Still, Ashanti played coy when further asked about the possibility of getting back together.