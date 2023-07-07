Bossip Video

Keke Palmer’s baby daddy Darius Jackson got ran off of Twitter after he shamed the mother of his child for her outfit choice, but he’s already made his return to the social media platform.

After being dragged to fifth for publicly criticizing Palmer’s outfit choice at the Usher concert in Las Vegas, Jackson deactivated his Twitter page for several hours to avoid all of the jokes and criticism coming his way.

On Wednesday afternoon, however, Jackson returned to the platform with a video of Kanye West from his “Forever” music video. For his return, the personal trainer chose a specific set of lyrics to share with everyone watching for his comeback message.

“Chasin’ the stardom will turn you to a maniac/All the way in Hollywood, and I can’t even act/They pull the cameras out and goddamn, he snap/I used to want this thing forever, y’all can have it back,” West rapped in the clip shared by Darius.

He went on to follow up that tweet with another message, thanking Twitter leader Elon Musk for putting certain controls into place which prevent him from seeing most of what is being said about him.

“Controlling them notifications is Godsend. Thank you, @elonmusk,” he wrote.

Ironically enough, as fans of Keke uncover old tweets that seem to point to Jackson being fairly conservative, his praising Elon Musk only further drives that point home.

The stay-at-home dad went on to send a sassy tweet to everyone laughing at his deactivation, writing “Y’all thought” above a tweet about him leaving social media amid all of the backlash.

As for Palmer, she hasn’t said much, publicly, other than praising the Usher concert that started this whole debacle. Usher also decided to get into the mix, going into the comments section of Keke’s Instagram post to thank her for coming to his show.

“The Big Boss,” the singer wrote under pictures of Palmer in the outfit Jackson criticized. “Thank U for coming 🙏🏾.”

Keke and Darius have unfollowed one another on Instagram, which could signal a breakup, though neither of them have publicly commented on their relationship status.