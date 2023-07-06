Now, Darius…

Be fr. She’s Keke’s Palmer. And your name is Keke Palmers Baby Daddy. Be humble. pic.twitter.com/8cFc6L2u2A — Jay. They. Gay. Ok? 🔮 (@BougieBrujas) July 6, 2023

That sound you hear is Keke Palmer‘s bothered baby daddy Darius Jackson getting dragged to incel Hell and back after weeping Twitter tears over the sexy baddie fit his lady wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency show.

Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023

As previously reported, Keke was spotted showing off her milfy mommy baaaawdy while being serenaded by the chart-topping crooner to “There Goes My Baby.”

I think more than anything, seeing Keke fan out over Usher like she is not a celebrity herself was refreshing. I love that she didn’t play it cool. This clip shows was honestly elated to just get a selfie. She is every Black woman in America having fun w/ her girls. pic.twitter.com/qlNS3Ntofs — charlyn | StartingWithToday (@true_charlyn) July 6, 2023

The multihyphenate entertainer, 29, really, really enjoyed the performance while rocking a sheer black dress that caressed her curves for the occasion.

And while most people swooned over Keke’s sexy attire, her boyfriend/baby’s father Darius Jackson publicly shaded her on Twitter (before deleting his social accounts hours later).

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” tweeted the aspiring actor/fitness instructor in a now deleted tweet.

Fans initially assumed that the father of Keke’s son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton was joking or being sarcastic but, uhhh, he absolutely was NOT.

I thought Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson (yes I had to Google his name) was poking fun at her “I’m a mother!” catchphrase. But, he’s serious and bothered enough to tell the world. This scream insecure, yet @dvulton was posted up in his underwear on IG, as a dad.. pic.twitter.com/k976BfnRxl — Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) July 6, 2023

According to Jackson, as the “man of the family” (Sir, WHAT?!) he’s entitled to not want his “wife” (WHOMST?!) and “mother to his kids” to flaunt her body.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” tweeted Jackson. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Soon after Darius’ public hissy fit, a seemingly unbothered Keke Palmer posted pics of the dress in question.

Whether she’ll publicly address Darius’ comments remains to be seen, but it’s clear he should have just sat there and ate his food based on his controversial old tweets being posted online.

Morning to everyone except Mr. Darius cause… they found his old tweets…he’s finished. 🥹 https://t.co/Aw0Ge7MovV — SHAKERA | The Movement Coach (@SimplyShakera) July 6, 2023

Do you think Keke Palmer will address the tweets? Tell us down below and peep the absolute funniest (and messiest) reactions to Darius shading Keke’s night out at the Usher show on the flip.